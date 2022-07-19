Great night of music in store at ‘The Venue' in Kerins O’Rahilly's clubhouse next Friday night

Looking for something to do next Friday night? Then why not check out the great night of music that will be on offer at the Kerins O’Rahilly’s clubhouse here in Tralee where bands ‘Queenless Kings’ and ‘Faux Mystic’ will be treating audiences to some of their brilliant original music.

The night is all part of a new venture called ‘The Venue’ that is being organised by Tralee musician Michal Wagner who hopes that the initiative can help to further give bands and artists a chance to play some of their original music and to showcase themselves to the public and hopefully help build a profile and use this to play gigs further afield.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Michal said that the venture has come about thanks to the success of weekly open mic nights that he's been holding in Tralee.

"The open mic night that we've been doing every Thursday for the last number of weeks, it was essentially a catalyst for bigger things. Now that I've seen that the open mic nights work and that there are lots of musicians are out there who have been coming and attending regularly, now felt like the right time to take that next step and try to build a venue here in Tralee,” he said.

"We (Queenless Kings) will be headlining the first night and then, the band that will be supporting us on the night - Faux Mystic - I actually met them through the open mic nights and they started performing a lot at the open mic nights and now they're performing a lot in Killarney. It just shows that these things really do help musicians and can snowball into bigger and better things and it gives them confidence to not be afraid to go for it," Michal continued.

Going forward, Michal said that he hopes to have a gig at ‘The Venue’ at the Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse every two weeks.

"I want it to be that people can have a place where they can go see live, original music in town every two weeks,” he said.

The first night of ‘The Venue’ will take place on Friday July 29 at 8:30pm at the Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse.

Admission is €10 and a great night of music and craic is guaranteed so be sure to pop down.