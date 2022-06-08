Great night of music in store as Sliabh Luachra’s finest set to take to the stage

Patrick Fleming, who will host an Evening of Song, Music and Poetry at An Culturlann MacAmhlaoibh, Newmarket, is releasing an album with local legendary musician Timmy O' Connor.

Patrick Fleming, who will launch his new CD ‘Live Music from Sliabh Luachra’ during a Concert at An Cultúrlann MacAmhlaoibh, Newmarket, on Thursday, June 16th, is pictured with musicians Meadhbh Walsh, Timmy O’ Connor, Maria Cotter, Owen from ‘A long way home’ and Tim Browne who will perform at the event. Also included are Philip Linehan who will be MC for the evening and An Cultúrlann Custodian Mossie Angland. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

An Culturlann MacAmhlaoibh in Newmarket will next Thursday (June 16) play host to a fantastic night of craic agus ceol when it welcomes through its doors some of the finest musicians in the Sliabh Luachra area for their Árdnaceol concert on a night that will also mark the launch of Pat Fleming’s brand new self-titled album that he has collaborated on with legendary local musician Timmy O’Connor.

Joining Accordion/Melodian players Pat and Timmy on the night will be other hugely talented acts such as Pat’s wife and fiddle player Maria Cotter, singer Meadbh Walsh, poet Mike Guerin, guitar player Gary O’Brien and other greats such as Tim Browne (Bouzouki), Eoin Stan O’Sullivan (fiddle & guitar) and Philip Lenihan (compare) who will all combine to undoubtedly make the night a huge success.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Pat Fleming spoke of working on the album with a great such as Timmy O’Connor and what he hopes to achieve by its release.

"We really enjoyed the whole process of it [making the album] and I think that it [the album] is a real example of music being handed down through generations," he said.

"Timmy is a renowned musician. He is very excited about it [the album and the concert] and it means an awful lot more to him than you would think. He's 87 years old and he probably thought his days in the spotlight were over thanks to COVID but now all this excitement about the album and the concert is happening now again. It's like a re-birth of the music scene in a way,” he continued.

"We are playing the music unaltered with full integrity and it's very nice to the ear and we want to try and maybe draw younger musicians to our music because a lot of them aren't listening to our type of music at the moment. What's unique about the album is that it's recorded live. It wasn't inside in a studio, there was no such thing as copying and pasting parts of the track or any work done to make it sound better or anything like that, this is pure raw traditional music,” Pat added.

Going on, Pat said that the album is a way of helping to keep the memory and the legacy of musicians no longer with us alive for the next generation to hear.

"I'm sort of the last of the generation that grew up playing with the likes of Maurice Keeffe, Paddy Jones, Johnny Leary and they were all dying off so I was the last generation that had the opportunity to meet these fantastic musicians and play with them. A lot of the music that I play on the album are tunes that I learnt from the likes of Maurice and I think it's a great way of keeping the legacy of those musicians alive,” he said.

The night in Newmarket will kick off at 8pm and it is advised to book early as there will be limited seating. Tickets can be booked by calling 083 806 0054 or by heading over to https://www.acoustianity.com/

In addition to this, the CD will be available to buy for just €10 online at https://sliabhluachra.bandcamp.com/