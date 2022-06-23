Great night of alternative music in store at Tralee's Greyhound bar

If there’s one man equipped with a staggering and almost encyclopaedic knowledge of all things music that you want organising a free gig for you, then there would be no safer pair of hands that local man Zach Buggy who is inviting all music heads in Tralee and further afield to a free night of music and craic being held in The Greyhound Bar early next month.

As well as the overall aim of people just getting out and having a good night, Zach’s other aim for the night is to first and foremost, introduce people to some of the fantastic local musical talents we have here in Tralee and Kerry.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Zach said gave a run down of the three acts – The Body Snatcherz, E-Train and Zach himself under his musical moniker SendMoreSpies – that will be playing on what he is billing as an “alternative night of music” and what sort of music people can expect if they pop down to the free gig on Friday, July 8 at 8pm.

"It [the gig] will be made up of homegrown and hometown talent,” said Zach, before adding that all three acts who will be performing on the night “are of quite a different ilk”.

"You'll have 'E-Train' who just put out there new album and the two of them have been plugging away for years and their style is very humour-tinted but still alternative kind of abstract hip-hop.

Then you have another act, 'The Body Snatcherz' who are another two mates of mine and they'll be opening the show. Their style is kind of a combination of more old-school jazz inflected hip-hop as well as more modern outside of the box alternative hip-hop,” he continued.

"My own style - I'll be performing as 'SendMoreSpies' - it has changed quite a lot over the last couple of years. I've put out two demos a year or two ago and I have two new EP's written which I'm releasing at the end of the year so this gig is going to be a lot of new material that I've never played for anyone.

It's kind of different, the way I've described it is emo hip-hop because it's like a cross between rapping and singing and the songs are a cross between pop/punk rock and then hip-hop. It's still very much me and a DJ playing beats but the songs are less sort of rap oriented and more sung,” he said.

As the night of the concert starts fast approaching, Zach said that the night is a great way of showcasing the great hip-hop ‘scene’ there is in the town.

"There's not so much a hip-hop scene in the town but if you look at certain musicians, there are people who contribute to it so my thought was, as I was coming home and I have all this new music that I really want to unveil and perform live, I thought why not try to encompass that into a wider 'alternative' night of music,” he said.

Finally, on a more personal note, Zach finished up by saying that it will be a special night for him and the other acts as the return to the stage in the Greyhound, a place where they spent their formative years performing.

"That's why the gig is free, it's about nothing more than bringing some live music to the town, something that is a little different than what people are used to.

The reason that I wanted to have it in the Greyhound then is because it is such an iconic spot for gigs and we all grew up going to gigs there. It felt like the right place because almost everyone playing in the show has played in previous bands and acts that have played in the Greyhound growing up so it's a homecoming in a sense for all of us,” he finished.