Good result for Bon Secours hospital after inspection of radiology services

Radiology services in Tralee’s Bon Secours hospital have received a near-perfect report following an inspection there last September.

A HIQA report was published this week after the hospital’s compliance with regulations around medical exposure to ionising radiation was inspected. Alliance Medical Diagnostics Imaging, co-located on the hospital grounds, provides CT imaging services at the hospital, and the September 29 inspection found that the service was compliant with 12 of the 13 regulations examined, including all regulations relating to governance and management arrangements.

The hospital’s service was ‘substantially compliant’ with procedures regulations. Inspectors found that information relating to medical exposure was not included in written protocols, as is required, though management informed the inspection team that work was ongoing to satisfy this requirement.

Inspectors noted that Alliance Medical had learned from previous regulatory inspections across its facilities: “This was evident in documentation revision and document development and demonstrated strong organisational commitment and oversight of radiation protection,” the report read.

The inspectors said they were left “assured of the governance and management arrangements in place at Alliance Medical” to protect service users from radiation.

While noting that the service provider was only “substantially compliant” with one of the regulations relating to safe delivery of medical exposures, the inspectors said that, overall, they were satisfied “that Alliance Medical had effective systems and processes in place” to ensure the safety of service users.

HIQA has asked how the service provider intends to come into full compliance with procedure regulations.