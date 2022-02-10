Get ready to ‘Wander Wild' once more as popular festival to return in March

Ready for the great outdoors again: after a two year hiatus, The Killarney Wander Wild Festival will once take place from Friday March 25 to March 27 2022. Included at the launch at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park, were from left, Brendan O'Brien, Niamh O'Shea, Pat Chawke, Chairman, Wanderwild Festival, and Paul O'Neill, Wanderwild Festival organising committee. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Ready for the great outdoors again: after a two year hiatus, The Killarney Wander Wild Festival will once take place from Friday March 25 to March 27 2022. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan. Included at the launch at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park, were from left, Brendan O'Brien, Wanderwild Festival, Pat Chawke, Chairman, Wanderwild Festival, and Paul O'Neill, Wanderwild Festival organising committee. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Ready for the great outdoors again: after a two year hiatus, The Killarney Wander Wild Festival will once take place from Friday March 25 to March 27 2022. Included at the launch at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park, were from left, Brendan O'Brien, Oliwia Arendarska and Marcin Klimaszeski, Viropayati Yoga, Niamh O'Shea, Pat Chawke, Chairman, Wanderwild Festival, and Paul O'Neill, Wanderwild Festival organising committee. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Ready for the great outdoors again: after a two year hiatus, The Killarney Wander Wild Festival will once take place from Friday March 25 to March 27 2022. Included at the launch at Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park, were from left, Oliwia Arendarska and Marcin Klimaszeski, Viropayati Yoga, Niamh O'Shea, Brendan O'Brien, Wanderwild Festival, Pat Chawke, Chairman, Wanderwild Festival, and Paul O'Neill, Wanderwild Festival organising committee. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

After two years of being told to go inside, it’s time, at last, to explore the great outdoors once again and what better way to this than with the Killarney Wander Wild Festival which will return next month.

Visitors to Killarney will be treated to a wonderful few days over the weekend of March 25-27 when the town plays host to the popular festival, the first post-pandemic gathering of its kind along the Wild Atlantic Way.

An exciting programme of events has been lined up for outdoor enthusiasts and those anxious to make that great escape and a festival basecamp in the middle of town will be the focal point for the weekend.

On the opening night of the festival, a spectacular opening equinox parade through the streets will celebrate the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

The adventures on offer over the course of the weekend will include mountain hikes – taking in Ireland’s highest peak Carrauntoohil – kayak and boat trips on the lakes, guided national park cycles, photography workshops, orienteering, lake walks, rock climbing and abseiling adventures, night nature walks and an engaging short film festival while plans for an exciting trail race are also at a very advanced stage.

For the little ones out there, they can test their prowess on a 10.5m climbing wall, compete in urban orienteering, try out the “do touch” bugs and animals exhibition or pick up thespian tips in an acting class.

For a truly immersive experience, sunrise dips in the world-famous glacial Lakes of Killarney are guaranteed to revitalise and rejuvenate.

A food trail promises an authentic taste of Kerry food and drink and there will be live music to be enjoyed throughout the weekend. There will also be a number of high-profile guest speakers have been lined up to share their life experiences, including gifted writer and storyteller Michael Harding who will explore rituals, love, the ocean, the human spirit – and chest pain.

“The Wander Wild Festival is a really fantastic opportunity for people to mark the declining pandemic by escaping for a few days to enjoy our awe-inspiring park, mountains, lakes and our town, among friends old and new,” said organising committee chairman Pat Chawke.

Throughout the weekend visitors will get an insider glimpse of the world-famous Killarney National Park, adjacent to the town, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Early bird weekend activity packages are now available from https://wanderwildfestival.com/