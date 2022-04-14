Gathering festival’s return goes down a treat in Killarney

Tuning up...Renowned Artistes, traditional Irish Singer and Producer, Iarla Ó Lionáird, and instrumentalist Steve Cooney, tuning up a Shruti Box, performing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Seán Ó Súilleabháin, giving a rousing version of An Poc Ar Buile...a pupil at the Killarney School of Music Concert, playing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

Keeping the beat..Traditional Irish Musician and Teacher, Sheila O'Donoghue, at the Killarney School of Music Concert, at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

All Set... No looking back now..set dancing again at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

In the spot light...All Set for the dancefloor at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

All Set..Great to be back dancing sets, Carla Counihan and Annette Counihan, at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

The Session... Musicians gather to share tunes, at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend. from left, Colin Looney, Adrian Looney, Margaret Looney, Noel Lucey, Imelda Kelleher.

Waiting for her queue..Mathona Morrissey, a pupil at the Killarney School of Music Concert, playing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

Michael O'Connor, a Pupil of the Killarney School of Music Concert, playing at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

Sleepy head... Colm Óg Ó'Suilleabháin, at the Killarney School of Music concert, at The Gathering Irish Traditional music and dancing Festival, at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, at the weekend.

The Gathering Traditional Festival – now in its 21st year – made a very welcome return to the social calendar at the weekend, welcoming in scores and scores of people eager to enjoy the festival’s famed fireside seisiúns to heart-pounding céilís,

For those not familiar with what its all about, the Gathering festival features concerts, céilís, sessions and storytelling as well as set dancing, singing and instrument masterclasses. Headquartered at The Gleneagle Hotel, this five-day festival attracts trad fans from all over including the US, Britain, France, Germany and all over Ireland.

John O’Shea, one of the organisers of the festival, spoke to The Kerryman on Tuesday morning and said that the few days went off without a hitch and that it was great to see everyone back.

“It was great to be back. A lot of people were saying that the dances in particular, because of the age profile and everything else, they wouldn’t have been out at anything for the last two years and so to be able to get back out, that’s huge for anyone,” he said.

"It [the festival] has been going since 2000 and it’s a series of concerts and ceilí’s and workshops and mussic sessions so it’s really a mix of everything. The two big sides of the festivals would be the concerts and the ceilí’s. The fact that we were back in action was a big highlight. That was a huge thing for us and it was a breath of fresh air and a sigh of relief,” he continued.

Going on, John said that two groups in particular deserve huge praise for their support.

Killarney Credit Union, only for them, it wouldn’t have happened. They’ve been brilliant as too were Kerry County Council, they both deserve big praise for the help they gave us.”