Garrett Power named as new general manager of Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

Garrett Power has been announced as General Manager of Muckross Park Hotel and Spa in Killarney.

Garrett joins the Muckross Park team from the Cliff at Lyons where he was General Manager and prior to this, he was the General Manager at the Hastings group five-star Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast. Garrett started his career at The Merrion Hotel, Dublin and went on to spend 14 years in the roles of Director of Sales & Marketing and Assistant Manager.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Muckross Park Hotel and Spa. This is a stunning hotel in a beautiful part of the world, and I am looking forward to making my own contribution to the hotel’s illustrious history, while working with a well established and experienced team” Garrett said.

Sean O’Driscoll, CEO of the iNUA Collection is delighted that Garrett will now be a part of the team.

“Garrett’s extensive knowledge and experience of the luxury hotel market will be an important asset to the team at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, as well as the iNUA Collection,” he said.