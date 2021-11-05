Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Tralee earlier this evening.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the discovery of a body in the town earlier this evening.

The remains – believed to those of a local woman in her early fifties – were discovered before 6pm in an apartment in the Balloonagh Apartments complex close to the Rock Street roundabout on the North Circular Road.

Gardaí are yet to release an official statement but The Kerryman understands that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood that the woman had been unaccounted for for a number of days.