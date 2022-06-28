Fundraising day in Listowel for Cliona’s Foundation charity

A fundraising day of action will take place in Listowel this coming Friday (July 1) to help raise funds for the Cliona's Foundation.

THE Listowel community will rally this Friday to raise funds for a charity that has won a place in local hearts for the support they showed a family when their son was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in 2016.

Cliona’s Foundation – which provides help to families dealing with a financial crisis while caring for a child with a life-limiting illness – helped out the Beasley family in Listowel when their son, Padraig (now 11), received the shock diagnosis.

This Friday will see a number of daytime and night-time events taking place to help raise funds for the charity, and these will include a Spinathon event taking place at Garvey’s SuperValu in the town from 10am until 5pm. Face-painting and bucket collections will also take place.

At Christy’s bar, a karakoke and disco night will run from 9pm until late under the helm of DJ ‘Kerry Dave’. Speaking to The Kerryman about the fundraising day, Jade O’Mahony, one of the many involved in organising, said that it’s all about helping a wonderful charity.

“In the community, there was a really positive feeling towards Cliona’s Foundation after the ‘Ireland’s Forgotten Families’ show was on Virgin Media a while back. Padraig Beasley and his parents, Seamus and Maeve, when they were really struggling after he had his diagnosis, Cliona’s Foundation offered them support,” she said.

“I think then, as a result of that, there’s just been an overwhelming amount of support in the Listowel community for the charity. They’ve had such a positive impact on the Beasley family that we wanted to do something to give back to the charity and help them support more families in that position in the future,” she added.