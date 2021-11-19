Frontline defenders sound timely message: ‘Be Winter Ready!’

: Launching the Winter Ready Campaign at the Kerry Community Services building in Tralee were, from left, Garda Owen Walsh, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, Alan Moriarty Ambulance Crew, Paudie McQuinn HSE, John O’Donnell Kerry Fire & Rescue, Garda Garry Geaney, Mr Martin Boyde UHK A&E and Pat O’Shea Ambulance Crew. Photo by Domnick Walsh

FRONTLINE rescue workers are leading the charge in raising awareness of the myriad cold-weather issues that can threaten public health and welfare.

Members of the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Kerry Fire Service joined forces at the HSE’s Kerry Community Services Buildings in Rathass, Tralee, last week to launch the 2021 ‘Winter Ready’ campaign.

Though we experience it every year, there’s nothing like six months of relatively kind weather to wipe the sense of urgency of being prepared for the winter from the mind.

In an unseasonably warm early winter such as was experienced up until last week, it was even more important to remind the public of the myriad dangers associated with the cold – from the dangers of travelling on icy roads and paths to making sure the home is secure against the cold and storms.

They also placed special emphasis on reaching out to vulnerable people, particularly to ensure that any elderly people living alone would be ready for the season.

The Kerry agencies are working closely with their counterparts in Cork as part of the Cork and Kerry Interagency Emergency Management Office coordination of the response to winter emergencies.

The local organisations are drawing the attention of the public to the www.winterready.ie website which has useful tips and information for members of the public, including advice on how to avoid trips and falls, and how to make sure your home and family are prepared for winter.

Local statutory bodies will be promoting important messages over the coming weeks around issues like road safety, preparing the home, health and wellbeing, advice for older people, and details of important emergency contacts.

Specially prepared ‘Winter Ready’ fridge magnets have been prepared by the Cork-Kerry Interagency Emergency Management Office and these will be distributed through the Kerry Public Participation Network (PPN) over the coming weeks.

The magnets will provide specific contact details for use during an emergency such as numbers for the ESB, Irish Water, local Garda station and the County Council.

All of the local agencies including the Health Service Executive, An Garda Síochána, Kerry Fire Service, Kerry Civil Defence and Kerry County Council work closely together to ensure a coordinated response to any emergencies which may arise over the winter months, they said.