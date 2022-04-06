Free puppy care classes return to Petmania Tralee this Saturday

Former 2019 Puppy of the year, Pumba the chowchow from Kerry, pictured with proud owners Catriona and Taylor Dowling. Photo by Alan Place.

In news sure to delight new dog owners around the town – and indeed the county – Petmania in Tralee this weekend will be hosting their first in-store event since lockdown and in even better news, if you can’t make it this time around, they will be plenty more chances in the weeks ahead to grab a spot in the Puppy Care Classes.

That’s right, Petmania Tralee is bringing back its free Puppy Care Classes, in association with SEVEN grain-free nutrition, which is great news for those who recently got or who are about to get a new puppy.

The aim of these classes is to help integrate a new furry friend into the family, and set up a lifetime of good habits, Petmania will share everything puppy owners need to know to care for, feed and protect the well-being of a new dog.

The classes are free to attend and take place at Petmania stores nationwide on the second Saturday of every month, starting on Saturday, April 9th. Spaces in the classes are limited and registering in advance is essential via https://www.petmania.ie/puppy-care-class and each participant will receive a free puppy care-pack worth €30.

Delivered by trained Pet Care Advisors, the hour-long class covers Petmania’s five pillars of pet care, everything from diet and nutrition for puppies to grooming, dental care, parasite control and exercise and play.

Petmania’s experts will also advice on house training and things to consider settling a puppy into its new home. It also advises on essential products needed for new puppies.

“Receiving a new puppy is a big responsibility and with the reality of work and school, it can be overwhelming for new pet families. Petmania Care Classes provide puppy owners with expert guidance on all aspects of a puppy’s health, diet, training and grooming,” said Linda Cavanagh of Petmania Tralee.

"It has been more than two years since we were able to host our monthly Puppy Care Classes and the whole team is excited to welcome pet parents back into the store. We’ll take every precaution to ensure that the classes are run safely and comfortably for both puppy and its human companion,” she continued.