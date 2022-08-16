Florist Betty’s memory to fore in walk in aid of the Hospice

Margo McGrath, Ian Dowling, Julie McGrath, Chloe Hussey, Grace Moriarty, Denis Moriarty, Bernadette O’ Callaghan, Michael McGrath, Mararet McGrath, Maria McGrath, Eugeen McGrath, Margaret Hussey and Antoinette McGrath at the launch of the The Betty McGrath Walk taking part on the 10th of September. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

The memory of the late Betty McGrath will be honoured in Camp early next month when a 12km fundraising walk in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation takes place.

The walk, which will take place from the Junction Bar in Camp on Saturday, September 10 at 12pm, will remember Betty on the one-year anniversary of her passing.

The route of the walk will see participants The walk takes walking along to Killelton Oratory on the Dingle Way, then on to Bunavoonder Strand, Bunahow, Kilgobbin Church of Ireland, Camp Upper, Ashe’s Cafe, Stepping Stones, Curraduff before finishing back at The Junction Bar for refreshments.

Betty was a Listowel native from Moyessa and was also a hugely popular member of the community through the and was also formerly of Baltovin in Ardfert.

She was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2021 and passed away just over a month later on September 14. An online GoFundMe page was set up by family members to help give back to the amazing team at the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

At the time of going to print, this online fundraising page had raised an amazing €7,085 out of its €10,000 goal.

You can donate to the fundraising page here.

