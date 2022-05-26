Fleming family set to take leap of faith off Croke Park to raise funds for mental health charity

Tadhg Fleming and his dad Derry pictured getting some practice in ahead of their Croke Park Abseil on Friday June 3.

Tadhg Fleming, his mom Maureen and his dad Derry and the rest of the Fleming family will be taking part in the Croke Park Abseil on Friday June 3 to help to help raise vital funds for mental health for the Mental Health non-profit Let’s Get Talking.

Kerry’s favourite comedy family, the Flemings, are set to go over the edge at Croke Park early next month when they take part in a charity abseil fundraiser at the famous stadium, all in aid of the Mental Health non-profit Let’s Get Talking.

The Flemings, made up of social media star Tadhg and the rest of his madcap family – dad Derry, mom Maureen, and sisters Sadbh and Maryanne – will take the leap of faith on Friday June 3 and they will be joined on the day by Dublin comedian Darren Conway.

“To anyone who follows our antics, you know we’re all about having a laugh, a bitta craic and don’t take life too seriously – however we all have our low points and down days so it’s great to have a platform to raise awareness for such an important topic. It’s so important for people to realize it’s ok not to feel ok," said Tadhg this week speaking about upcoming event.

The mental health charity, which began in 2013, provide counselling support nationwide, and are appealing to the public to register for their June fundraising event to help raise vital funds to provide additional counselling hours.

The charity are seeing a significant increase in demand across the country for access to counselling and psychotherapy, and say that every €30 raised as part of the abseiling fundraiser will cover the cost of a counselling session for someone in the community, preventing crisis.

Anyne looking to register for the event on Friday June 3 can do so through the link here: http://www.letsgettalking.ie/abseil