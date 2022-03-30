Find yourself in the forest

Maeve soaking in the healing atmosphere as well as the airborne natural oils of native woodland

Maeve Ferris of Ebb and Flow Yoga enjoying the myriad benefits of time spent in the forest

We took to our woodlands, parks and open spaces in droves during the pandemic, desperate for headspace, fresh air and some much-needed peace and reassurance. And perhaps a little healthy distance from loved ones! In a world where there is much uncertainty - nature is our constant saviour.

Though we may not be able to explain why, we know we always feel better, calmer, after being immersed in the woods. Personally, after spending time amongst the trees, I am literally a better person for it!

Have you ever wandered slowly through these areas of respite, tuned into your senses and felt truly present in that moment? Well, if so, then you were Forest Bathing - a lyrical way of describing a mindful wander and quiet time in the woods.

Though a relatively new concept in Ireland, it has been practiced (perhaps unbeknownst to us) for centuries in our woodlands. The modern-day term was coined in 1982 by the Japanese government and its translation comes from “shinrin-yoku” meaning to bathe / take in the forest’s atmosphere.

The inclusion of forest bathing in Japanese public health programmes aimed to combat long working hours, high pressure demands of city life and to reduce stress through a series of organised, guided walks to a forest. Shinrin-Yoku was born! Since then, the practice has grown and been adopted worldwide.

What is it?

It’s simply a slow walk and exploration of a woodland with the intent of doing so mindfully, staying focused in the present and tuning into all your senses and what they are taking in. Mindfulness meets nature! It’s not a hike or a power walk and has no goal to get from A to B. Instead wander, breathe deeply, and stop to explore whatever captivates you.

Can I do this alone?

Yes of course you can! But many people prefer a guided experience. It encourages you to set aside the time and commitment to participate. Here’s where a trained Forest Bathing Guide comes in – to help support you to engage with the forest and experience it at your own pace and comfort levels. As a Guide, I find people really enjoy being part of a group, benefitting from the interaction. And professional guidance allows them to switch off their thinking mind and be in fully present.

“The forest is the therapist. The guide opens the door” – Amos Clifford

What happens in a forest bathing session?

Sessions vary from 1.5 – 3 hours. The walking element is short and slowly paced, to invite you to slow down and take notice of your surroundings. You’ll spend most of your time sitting, wandering, or even lying down quietly.

At the core of forest bathing is quiet time for yourself and I invite you try a range of different ways to connect with nature more deeply.

Sessions include opportunities to share your experience with the group and you’re welcome to enjoy a cup of herbal tea together. There’s great power in community!

What does it do?

Forest bathing has a myriad of benefits to us, including:

It is proven to reduce blood pressure, stress & anxiety

“A recent review examined 28 academic papers and found forest bathing leads to decreased blood pressure, reduces levels of hormones that indicate stress, has significant effects on people’s emotional state: scores for tension, anxiety and depression go down, increases their feelings of energy, relaxation and self-esteem. Effects are persistent, lasting up to 30 days after the experience itself” - Nadúr Centre for Integrative Forest Therapy

Natural mood elevator

A study in Environmental Science and Technology found a link between decreased anxiety and bad moods with walks in the woods. While another reported that taking time outdoors should be prescribed by doctors as a supplement to existing treatments for depressive disorders.

Improves immunity

Dutch researchers found noticeably lower numbers of cases of 15 diseases and health complaints, including heart disease, asthma and diabetes, in people who lived within half a mile of green space.

How does it work?

There are several factors at play but the most significant is that trees and plants release natural oils called phytoncides that help protect them from bacteria, insects etc. These oils are part of the wonderful smell of pines for example, research has shown they benefit humans too. Exposure to them offers all the benefits above and in addition, soil microbes help boost cognitive function.

Research has also shown that looking at natural patterns in the forest (eg) shapes of leaves and trees, reduces stress by up to 60%.

Forest bathing encourages you to breath clean, fresh air, listen to natural sounds, tune into sensations and the feel of nature all around.

Where can I try it?

The forest and I wait to welcome you! If you’d like to experience forest bathing for yourself, I invite you to join me Saturday 2nd April for a Spring Forest Bathing workshop taking place in Ballyseedy Woods, Tralee. Visit www.ebbflowyoga.ie/events for information and to book. Or check out other Guides around the Kingdom such as Kerry in Killarney, Emile in Cahersiveen and Shaun near Listowel. See you in the woods!

~~~

