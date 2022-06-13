Kerry

Filmmaker Bertie pens new book on all he’s learnt over 15 years in the industry

Tralee native Bertie Brosnan is an award winning filmmaker, whose previous films 'Sineater' and 'Jacob Wrestling with Angel' have been shown at the world-famous Cannes Film Festival. Now, he has put his creative talents to use in a different medium and has penned his first ever book, entitled 'Filmmaker by Heart’ in which he shares everything he’s learnt over the course of his 15 year career to date. He spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about the book.

Fergus Dennehy

Tralee's Bertie Brosnan is certainly no stranger to creating things from scratch and putting them out into the world, but the award-winning filmmaker’s latest endeavour was a new one even for someone as experienced and accomplished as him as he moved from behind the camera to sitting in front of the laptop as he penned his first ever book.

The book, entitled ‘Filmmaker by Heart’, is, as Bertie himself puts it, his guide for brand new filmmakers or newer filmmakers who want to learn how to write, produce and direct their own independent films that they can sell.

