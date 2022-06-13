Filmmaker Bertie pens new book on all he’s learnt over 15 years in the industry

Tralee's Bertie Brosnan is certainly no stranger to creating things from scratch and putting them out into the world, but the award-winning filmmaker’s latest endeavour was a new one even for someone as experienced and accomplished as him as he moved from behind the camera to sitting in front of the laptop as he penned his first ever book.

The book, entitled ‘Filmmaker by Heart’, is, as Bertie himself puts it, his guide for brand new filmmakers or newer filmmakers who want to learn how to write, produce and direct their own independent films that they can sell.

It’s an area that Bertie certainly has proven himself on more than one occasion with a list of accomplishments as long as his arm.

Since making the leap into the film world, Bertie has since gone on to direct and create two critically acclaimed short films in 'Sineater' and 'Jacob Wrestling With The Angel', had two consecutive appearances at the Cannes Short Film Festival, made a full length feature film in 'Con' as well as numerous other projects under his belt.

Now, Bertie wants to help pass one some of what he has learnt over his near 15-year career in the film industry to the next up and coming generation of creators and this is why he decided that now is the right time for him to have penned ‘Filmmaker by Heart’.

"It [the book] is a culmination of almost 15 years of indie filmmaking experience and a lot of research and study and practice all condensed down into a book format. It's all my experiences in making indie films from basically the idea stage all the way to getting distributed to the screen,” said Bertie.

"The most important thing for people to understand about the book is that it's for people that are genuinely starting out in the industry or who are just after making one or two short films and who don't have connections or many resources in terms of people they know in the industry or equipment to help get them that leg up,” he continued.

"It's for people who are starting out or who have started the way that I started out myself. The book covers the moment from right when you have an idea and you have no sort of knowledge of what to do next, no connections or anything like that, the book - I'm not saying it will help the film magically appear or come to life - will definitely guide you along the path to getting it made,” he added.

The book, Bertie goes onto say, feels like the closing chapter of a major phase to his life as he begins to move into a new creative realm and while he hastens to add that he’s by no means done with filmmaking, his future projects will be different than what has come before.

"It [the book] feels almost like a nice bookend to that phase of my life. I'm not saying that phase is over or anything like that but I'm moving into another realm now. The book was like closing the chapter on that phase of my filmmaking and artistic endeavours so I feel like I'm giving that back to the people that are coming up after me and I'm now moving on in terms of my own personal projects,” he said.

"It feels like an accomplishment and it also feels like a stepping stone to me going on to write more books in the future, but more novels rather than this type of book," he continued.

"The kind of stuff that I want to make in the future is going to be a lot more high budget. The stuff that I'll want to do in the future, it either will have to be 100 percent funded by the authorities and investors and big actors and things like that or else it's not going to happen. So, to combat that creative space, I want to novelize a lot of my ideas so at least with those novels, they would be a platform to try and garner attention and investments and if not, at least they're a novel by themselves,” he added.

Finishing up, Bertie said that while there are numerous formats in which people can buy the book – paperback, kindle, PDF etc – he said that he would recommend people buy the e-book format simply for the interactive nature of it.

"One thing I'd like to add is that the physical version of the book is great but I would say that the book is more kind of geared towards the e-book type of environment because that way, you can click on all the links that way and what not,” he said.

As well as this, Bertie went on to say that he is available to work with any interested people if they want one-on-one talks or workshops.

"I'm open to anything. People can get in touch with me, tell me what they want and we'll see what we can do together,” he said.

The book can be gotten through the website https://filmmakerbyheart.com/ and there's also a couple of different options as well like Amazon, Kindle, as a paperback and people can also choose to buy a professional formatted PDF version of it through https://gumroad.com/