Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fighting a bull: the pros and cons examined

In a week when Dublin lost a match for the first time in seven years, Tadhg Evans’ polly bull managed to steal the headlines in Lios Póil. Here’s The Diary.

Tadhg Evans Expand
Tadhg Evans Expand

Close

Tadhg Evans

Tadhg Evans

Tadhg Evans

Tadhg Evans

/

Tadhg Evans

Kerryman

Tadhg Evans

DEAR Diary – It’s Saturday night, and I’m having a can of Guinness or three with my grandfather and uncle. I’m not usually one for a tipple unless I’m out with friends, but Dublin just lost, so it’s hardly the day’s weirdest happening. In any event, I'm enjoying my few drinks.

The conversation moves smoothly from topic to topic – the match, the book I’m working on, the match, Formula One, the match, and the match – but then my grandfather takes it upon himself to broach a sensitive topic. The most sensitive topic. The Diary.

"Is there any question of terminating The Diary?” he asks. He could be trying to wind me up, but I do sense a grain of hopelessness in his query.

Most Watched

Privacy