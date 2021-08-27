Fighting a bull: the pros and cons examined

DEAR Diary – It’s Saturday night, and I’m having a can of Guinness or three with my grandfather and uncle. I’m not usually one for a tipple unless I’m out with friends, but Dublin just lost, so it’s hardly the day’s weirdest happening. In any event, I'm enjoying my few drinks.

The conversation moves smoothly from topic to topic – the match, the book I’m working on, the match, Formula One, the match, and the match – but then my grandfather takes it upon himself to broach a sensitive topic. The most sensitive topic. The Diary.

"Is there any question of terminating The Diary?” he asks. He could be trying to wind me up, but I do sense a grain of hopelessness in his query.

I deliver the bad news: “No.” Or at least not that I've been made aware of.

"That’s good,” he lies. "How long have you been getting away with it now?”

“Seventeen months," says I. “But how do you mean ‘getting away with it?’”

I mean, he’s right. I know better than anyone that my ‘column' has no place in what is a genuinely wonderful newspaper with a storied history, but in West Kerry contrariness is compulsory even in the face of what’s indisputable. Especially when you’ve had a can. I can and must challenge him.

He starts laughing. “I’m only codding you,” says he.

I believe him, but even if I didn’t, I’m in top form. I've waited seven years to see Dublin lose a match that matters.

I return to my own home and ask the Google Assistant to play some tunes to celebrate. I ask for Ceremony by New Order, and it gives me Ceremony by New Order. Technology has improved to the point that it can communicate with a tipsy West Kerry man.

DEAR Diary – It’s Wednesday, and I’m home from a trying day’s work in Tralee. The Corkman went to print a couple of hours ago, but I had a few other jobs to see to before leaving the office, so I land back to Lios Póil at 7.30pm, quite late, looking forward to immediate rest.

And just as immediately, my father rings me as he wants to drive the cows from the parlour to a field up the road. I must firstly drive up the hill and put a wire across the entrance to a bótharín, lest the cows take a detour instead of travelling co-operatively to the field they’ve been assigned to. Cows don’t do co-operation.

Then I must come back down the road to the parlour, and drive after the cows as my father releases them from the yard.

If that sounds like a lot of work, it isn’t, but I’m tired and cranky.

I’ve carried out the first half of my task, but now that I’m back from setting up a makeshift fence at the top of a bótharín, old faithful has had a change of heart. It’s beginning to drizzle, so instead of driving after the cows, he thinks I should walk. And take the dog with me. He could do with a walk.

I’m wallowing in emotional pain I’ve no right to feel, but I’ve never cared much for logic. I can and will be aggrieved.

I’m walking uphill in the drizzle, and the dog, Charlie, seems set on making up for my lifelessness. He’s effectively walking me, such is his enthusiasm. He pulls me along on my lead until he stops to urinate, frequently, as his wont.

I’m in a pucker, but rest assured the situation can’t escalate.

DEAR Diary – I’m still following cows, and the dog’s not the only thing p****ing now. Drizzle has turned to quite-heavy rainfall. The situation has escalated, as it were.

What I don’t need now is a bizarre twist, so here comes a bizarre twist.

Make the first right going uphill after passing my house, and you’ll arrive at a flat section of road. A makeshift wire fence has been set up – by whom, I don’t know – to run along the ditch on the left.

Or it did, should I say, as the fence no longer exists. The wire is down, and instead of running between stakes as it did during a more glorious past, it’s now in the worst place it could conceivably be.

Yes, you’ve not guessed it as you couldn’t possibly. The wire is caught in between our bull’s back-right hoof nails, and he’s taking the fence apart, bit by bit, whether he likes it or not. And he doesn’t. He’s getting agitated, but you can understand for the man. We’ve all been there.

I don’t know much about farming but I do know that angry bulls can be dangerous. I need to act. I will try to pull the wire and hope it, and our bull, runs free.

But then I decide against that plan. What if the wire doesn’t come free, and I end up playing tug o’ war with a bull? That could endanger the only life that counts, which is to say my life.

I’m having visions of our bull reaching the field with a wire and a dozen stakes trailing behind him, but thankfully the wire does come free. Now I’ve to find out who put the fence up to begin with and deliver the news to them.

Marvellous. Whatever about an angry bull, hell hath no fury like a farmer scorned.