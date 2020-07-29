Kerryman

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.7°C Dublin

Kerryman

Close

Premium

Fears for jobs after cut to Kingdom Stadium's fixtures

Back: John O&rsquo;Keeffe, Lixnaw; Martin and Patrick Moriarty from Tralee, and John Kelliher, Tralee. Front: Paul O&rsquo;Connor from Cahersiveen, Chairperson of Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Group, and Julianne O&rsquo;Keeffe from Lixnaw. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Close

Back: John O&rsquo;Keeffe, Lixnaw; Martin and Patrick Moriarty from Tralee, and John Kelliher, Tralee. Front: Paul O&rsquo;Connor from Cahersiveen, Chairperson of Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Group, and Julianne O&rsquo;Keeffe from Lixnaw. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Back: John O’Keeffe, Lixnaw; Martin and Patrick Moriarty from Tralee, and John Kelliher, Tralee. Front: Paul O’Connor from Cahersiveen, Chairperson of Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Group, and Julianne O’Keeffe from Lixnaw. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Back: John O’Keeffe, Lixnaw; Martin and Patrick Moriarty from Tralee, and John Kelliher, Tralee. Front: Paul O’Connor from Cahersiveen, Chairperson of Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Group, and Julianne O’Keeffe from Lixnaw. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Stephen Fernane

Kerry greyhound racing received a major blow following an Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) decision to axe three race meetings at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, reducing its schedule from 16 to 13 meetings a month.

The fixtures will now be relocated to tracks in Cork and Limerick.

The move is being criticised by owners and trainers who say they were not given prior notification of the decision, saying it is unfair to Kingdom Greyhound Stadium given its popularity and reputation as a major fundraising venue.