Exciting times ahead in Milltown as Féile Lughnasadh comes to town this summer

Sharon Shannon will play at the Féile Lughnasadh in Milltown which will run from July 28 to August 1.

July and August can’t come quick enough for the people of Milltown and further afield with the town gearing up hold the highly anticipated Féile Lughnasadh, a free, family-family friendly celebration of traditional music and ancient culture in the town.

Of the many undoubted highlights that will take place over the five-day festival – which will feature a full program of free, open-air events to suit all the family – will surely be that of Sharon Shannon marking her returning to the Kingdom with what is sure to be a stellar performance.

The South Kerry town are certainly no strangers to hosting some of the biggest names in traditional music, having welcomed The Chieftains, Stockton's Wing, Kila and many more to the mid-Kerry town in recent years, with Sharon set to add her name to this illustrious list as the headline act in a few months time

It’s a welcome return to normality for organisers of the festival who this week revelled at being able to get back to what they are doing best.

"We are delighted to be back in business in Milltown, bringing the best in music and culture to the people", said CCE branch chairman Turlough O'Brien.

"It's been a long time since we had our last event, and people are more than ready for a festival like this. We will soon be announcing the full line up and the program for the weekend. The theme of the weekend will be the ancient festival of Lugh, which gives the month 'Lughnasadh' its Gaelic name, and marks the beginning of the harvest. Lugh was protector and provider, so it's the perfect theme for returning to celebrating our music after the last two years,” added Owen O’Shea.