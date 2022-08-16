Excitement builds for upcoming Ring of Kerry vintage run

Launching the Ring of Kerry Tractor Car and Bike Run Killarney Vintage Club in conjunction with Eson Vintage Club recently were from l - r: Pat O'Brien, Mike Myers, Evan Wharton, Joseph Locker, Liam Wharton, Christian Wharton, Liam Fleming, Ryan Wharton (driver), Tony Wharton, Colin Wharton, Eric Wharton, Moira Wharton, Ethan Wharton and Thomas, Raquel and Isabelle Wharton. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Excitement is building around Killarney as the twelfth year of the ‘Ring of Kerry Tractor, Car & Bike Run’ – which is run in conjunction with the Eson Vintage Club – gets underway this week.

It all started today (Tuesday, August 16) when three people – Tony Wharton, Pat O’Brien and Ryan Wharton – set off from Killarney and made their way to Limerick where they picked up two others, Barry and Scott O’Gorman, on their way to Meath.

They will then parade from Meath back to Killarney this coming Friday, August 19, arriving in at approximately 3:30pm to 4pm before making their way to Fossa that evenin. The next morning, the Saturday, the tractors will set off from Fossa and make their way towards the Ring of Kerry before making their way back to Fossa again that evening through the Gap of Dunloe.

All in all, the journey will take them just over two-and-a-half days and over 2,000 miles.

Presentations will be made in the Gleneagle Hotel at 8pm on the Saturday evening and all people and vehicles are welcome.

For more information on the run, please contact Tony Wharton on 087 206 9161.