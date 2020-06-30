First the Late Late Toy Show, now his first single

Denis Moroney with his CD ‘Grace’ in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust at home in Killorglin. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Denis Moroney's heart-felt rendition of Irish classic 'Grace' on the Late Late Toy Show was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments of last year's show, bringing tears to the eyes of the nation and catapulting Denis into the spot-light.

Now, the world can hear Denis's rendition of the well-know Irish song again with the launch of his very own single, 'Grace'.

The CD, which was recorded prior to lock-down and was due to be launched on St Patrick's Day, has now been released, and all the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Peter McVerry Trust. Denis recorded the single in the Little Dylan Studios in Killarney and described his first day in the recording studio as an "enjoyable and very interesting" experience.

"It is intimidating at first with headphones everywhere, and then you pop on the headphones and you can't hear anything," he said.

Denis said he chose to record 'Grace' because it has become his trademark after his Late Late Show appearance.

"It is the song that people know me for. If I had picked a random song, the meaning would have been taken away."

Denis, who turns 13 in just over a week, is justifiably proud of his achievement.

"It is unreal that this has happened. I never thought during the Late Late Toy Show that I would go and do this. I thought I would go home and there would be nothing, and now I have recorded a single.

"I don't have words. I am beyond excitement."

Denis chose the Peter McVerry Trust as his chosen charity as he wanted to do something for homelessness: "I was given the opportunity to go on the Toy Show, and I had the time of my life and wanted to give something back." To purchase, phone (087) 660 7712 or check out his Facebook page.

