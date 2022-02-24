Enter stage right: Killorglin Panto group ready to tread the boards again

Killorglin Pantomime Tom O’Connor, Siún O’Connor Red Riding Hood, Lucinda Moriarty The Lost Sheep, Camron O’Brien Jack B Nimble (back from left) John Creagh, Bronagh Murphy, Michael F O’Connor, Stephen Scales, Declan ManganGranny Gleoite and Chris Brennan who will perform Red Riding Hood in the KCYMS, Killorglin on the 26th and 27th February 3pm, 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th March at 8pm and the 6th March 3pm. Photo. by Michelle Cooper Galvin

We’re now just days out from the return of the annual – and hugely popular – Killorglin Pantomime which is set to kick off this weekend with matinee shows on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday February 27.

These weekend shows will then be followed by evenings shows all next week, starting on Tuesday, February 1 and continuing on Thursday, February 3. Friday, February 4 and Saturday, February 5. The final matinee show will take place on Sunday, February 6. All shows will take place at the CYMS Community Hall in Killorglin.

The show – rehearsals for which are now in full swing at the CYMS – was initially scheduled to take place virtually, as it did last year. but the easing of the restrictions meant that this was no longer necessary.

This year’s production – which is the group’s first in-person shows since 2020 – is that of Red Riding Hood and it is sure to be a hit with Declan Mangan from the Killorglin Pantomime Group expressing his delight to The Kerryman recently at finally being able to get back to doing live shows.

“We’re delighted. A virtual panto doesn't quite have the same energy so we’re thrilled be back for what will be our 59th annual panto,” he said.

Going on, Declan said that in the truest meaning of the phrase, ‘the show goes on', he and everyone else involved in the Killorgin Panto group are extremely proud of the fact that despite the pandemic, they successfully held a panto each year.

“I’m delighted to say that over the last two years, there was no Puck Fair, there was no Rose of Tralee and there was no St Patrick’s Day parade but we had a virtual one last year and now we’re back live again this year so the show goes on!” he said.

Tickets are available by contacting the Killorglin Pantomime Group's Chairperson Tommy O’Riordan on 066 979 0961.