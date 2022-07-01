Emma Langford’s late South Kerry grand uncle Eamonn remembered in special release of ‘Kells Bay' song

Limerick singer Emma Langford has released a new version of her much loved track ‘The Winding Way Down To Kells Bay’ featuring the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Photo by Shane Horan.

Limerick singer and songwriter Emma Langford has today released a new version of her much loved track ‘The Winding Way Down To Kells Bay’ featuring the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

The song is dedicated to Emma’s late her grand-uncle Eamonn Langford, an adopted South Kerry man, who died suddenly in the summer of 2018 right when Emma and her parents were visiting him and it is dedicated as well to the kind people of the Iveragh Peninsula who were his friends and who took care of Emma and her family in the days surrounding his passing.

The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of the idyllic place that is Kells Bay in South Kerry, a place that Eamonn and his late wife spent much of their lives.

It is a song of love, loss and hope that recalls the warm memories of a childhood spent by the sea with the track originally released on Langford’s second album ‘Sowing Acorns’, in September 2020.

The track, arranged for orchestra by Cork’s Cormac McCarthy, has just been released today, Friday July 1, with all proceeds going to heart and stroke charity Croí.

"I wanted to capture the essence of the place - the natural beauty of it of course; but also the people, their manner, and the craic that can always be found in a small close-knit community like theirs,” said Emma ahead of the song’s release today.

"When I released it first, a lot of people connected with it – people who had visited Kells Bay on their holidays, who had met Eamonn at some point, but also people who had never been there or met him. It felt like home to a lot of people,” she continued.

In late 2020, Emma was approached to record a version of the song with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, as part of a Folk Season broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1. Cormac McCarthy’s arrangement brought a new energy to the song.

“This was such an exciting chance to hear my own song in a new light. I remember hearing it for the first time and I was transported – Cormac’s arrangement feels like an aerial view of the place, it feels like flying over the hills, skimming across the sea, and landing in my grand-uncle’s house by the fire for a cupán tae and a chat. It’s perfect,” said Emma.

The beautiful new collaborative version of ‘The Winding Way Down To Kells Bay’ is now available on all streaming platforms, as well as to buy/stream on Bandcamp, with all profits from its sales going to Irish heart and stroke charity, Croí.

See the Soundcloud link for the song here: https://tinyurl.com/2253avab

See the Bandcamp link for the song here: http://https://tinyurl.com/KellsBayRTECO