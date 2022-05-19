Emma enchants the Listowel crowd with intimate gig in Mike the Pies

For those lucky enough to be in attendance last Thursday night, they were treated to a superb night of music courtesy of the hugely talented Limerick lady, Emma Langford alongside her equally talented supporting band of Hannah Nic Gearailt on the keyboard, Claire Martin on the drums and Dr Alec Brown on the cello, all of whom ensured that all in attendance got the bang for their buck.

While Emma has already deservedly gained a stellar reputation as a musician over the last few years, she certainly earned some new fans on the night as not only were her music skills, as always, on point, but her storytelling in between tunes – stories based on Irish mythology and were often quite educational – too impressed the audience no end with one attendee commenting on how it really added to the night.

It was Emma’s first ever time performing in the famous Listowel venue, likewise for her opening and support act, young Siún Daly, a recent graduate of Mary Immaculate College and an up and coming singer-songwriter in her own right who Emma jokingly described on the night as “disgustingly good”.

While everyone will have their own standout moments from the night, surely most would agree that Emma’s rendition of her song ‘The Winding Way Down to Kells Bay’ was one of many highlights of the show. The song was inspired by Emma’s late and beloved relative Eamon Langford.

