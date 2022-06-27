Emer set to bring the noise to St John’s Theatre on Thursday

Emer Dunne will be performing in St John's Theatre in Listowel this coming Thursday June 30 and she will have singer Kate Dineen and musicians Sean Michael and Andrew Redican from Tralee Comhaltas supporting her on the night. Photo by Terry Conroy.

If you're on the lookout for a great night of music this week, then no look no further than Emer Dunne’s upcoming show in St John's Theatre in Listowel which will take place this coming Thursday, June 30 at 8pm.

The Laois native – who was originally scheduled to play the popular North Kerry venue in March of last year but this was cancelled due to one of her musicians being diagnosed with COVID the evening before the performance – will be joined on Thursday by local Tralee singer/songwriter Kate Dineen as well as special performances by musicians Sean Michael and Andrew Redican from Tralee Comhaltas.

"We were disappointed at the time but we would not put members of the public at risk. Thankfully all is well and we got back on the road again and we are excited to head to St John’s Theatre this week,” said Emer.

This promises to be a night filled with the well-known and well-loved folk songs and music such as ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, ‘Sweet Sixteen’ and ‘Come by the hills’.

“I’m teaming up with my wonderful musicians on flute and guitar to bring a varied and lively acoustic set. There is a lot of variety in the show and so we hope to have something for you all to enjoy,” Emer continued.

She is touring with Dr Robert Harvey, a versatile and talented flautist and she will be bringing the unique guitar work of Eamonn Moran to the stage for these performances.

This show has received support from Kerry Arts and the Department of Culture and Tourism. The objective of this funding is to help support artists’ return to the stage but also to encourage the community, neighbours and friends, to come out and savour these talented musicians and enjoy performances again.

Tickets will cost €15 and are availalable from http://www.emerdunne.com or from the St John’s website at https://www.stjohnstheatre.ie/