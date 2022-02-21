Drowned Out Voices: paranormal at centre of Killarney man’s new book

Killarney based author Anthony Kerrigan is no stranger to the world of paranormal activity and has spent the last 10+ years, along with his team of fellow like-minded other-wordly enthusiasts in GhostEire, travelling to different locations around Kerry and Ireland trying to make contact with those on the other side.

Now, Anthony has compiled all of these notes, records and observations from the last decade of excursions into one handy book called ‘Drowned Out Voices’ which is available to buy now.

Anthony chatted to The Kerryman this week about the book – which he said was years in the making and one he really enjoyed working on – and it sounds like it will pique the interest of many out there, whether you’re a die-hard believer, a curious observer or even a sceptic.

"The synopsis is that we [GhostEire] are a team that go around to historical locations around Ireland and carrying out studies on things like life after death, ghosts, telepathy, clairvoyance, that kind of stuff. We do things like seances, lone vigils around different areas of the buildings to see if we hear or see anything or if we detect any patterns,” said Anthony.

“The book details our trips to 13 locations – two of which are here in Kerry and they are Blennerville Windmill and Tarbert Bridewell Jail – and there a chapter dedicated to each of the locations. There’s also a sub-chapter about a girl called Sarah Reynolds who was a serving girl that used to work at Muckross House before somehing untoward happened to her and she died in 1862 aged 24,” he continued.

Going on, Anthony said that each chapter of the book starts with an account of the GhostEire team’s personal account of before they head to the location and this is then followed by the main bit of the chapter, the actual investigation, followed by a history of the building at the end followed by a conclusion on what’s taken place.

"It gives good details about what happened on the night and then we give our conclusion and our takeaways about the experience,” said Anthony.

Speaking about the team’s Kerry experiences in particular, Anthony gave a teaser of what they experienced on a trip to the Tarbert Bridewell Jail and Blennerville Windmill.

"What we picked up at Tarbert Jail was a judge, a former judge who used to work there and he was very reluctant to come forward to us but he was certainly a very prominent figure in the jail. Another thing we discovered at the jail was that the inmates were thirsty, that was something that was coming over the spirit box that we’ve got. We later found out from an old report on the jail that there were bad conditions and sanitation at the jail and the old inmates would have found it difficult to ask for water.” he said.

“Then at Blennerville, there was a 16-year-old girl, maybe a servant or a slave that might have been used for trading we think. We also picked up different stuff on our audio recordings of somebody whistling and we think this might be in relation to a lady called Millicent Blennerhassett who was killed there an accident in 1801. She got a blow from one of the sails of their newbuilt windmill,” Anthony continued.

Finally, Anthony said that he and the team are aware that there are going to be people sceptical of the book, but he said that they are simply presenting their experiences and it's up to everyone to make up their own interpretations about them.

To read the finer details of the team’s Kerry explorations and more like this from locations all around Ireland, the book is available to buy in O’Mahony’s in Tralee, Easons in Killarney and Listowel, O’Connor’s in Killarney and Muckross Craft Shop in Killarney as well.

