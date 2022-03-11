Dream come true for Tralee author Noel as he secures publisher for debut novel

There weren’t too many positives to lockdown but one thing that it did give us was an abundance of free time and one person who certainly used this free time to his benefit was Tralee’s Noel O’Regan, who used lockdown as a chance to sit down and finally get to work on his novel.

Noel has previously received the Sean Dunne Young Writer Award, was a winner in the Bridport Short Story Prize, and was named Kerry County Council writer in residence. His fiction has been published in the Stinging Fly, Ambit and Southword.

HIs debut book, which will be published by Granta Books, entitled ‘Though The Bodies Fall’, is the story of man who finds himself drawn back to his family home at the end of Kerry Head in Ireland.

"It is a picturesque location, but the cliffs are also a suicide black spot, and from a young age Micheál was involved in his mother’s mission to save these troubled souls," the synopsis reads.

"Now, as an adult, his life in ruins, he feels compelled in the same way, to keep a constant look out for the ‘visitors’, to try to talk them down. When his two sisters tell him that they want to sell the land, he must choose between his siblings and the visitors, a future or a past,” the synopsis finishes.

Noel – who is certainly no stranger to the world of publishing, having previously worked with Mercier Press – spoke to The Kerryman this week about working on the novel over lockdown and why he is so happy that Granta Books – who he describes as his “dream publishers” – are who will be publishing his book.

"I got the news last week. My agent, Euan Thorneycroft, he sent it [the book] out to Granta and he got word back within a couple of days that Laura Barber, the commissioning editor, had read it, loved it and shared it with the team there who all also seemed to love it and so an offer was made and it was finalised last week and I was just thrilled,” said Noel.

"Basically, the last five or six years before the pandemic, I was working full time as an editor with Mercier Press in Cork so it didn’t really allow me much time for my own writing. So for the first three or four months of lockdown, there was nothing else to do so I set myself up in my room and just wrote, I already had the idea for the story but that three or four month spell got me through the first draft,” he continued.

Going on, Noel said that he was visiting home in Tralee with his parents when he got the news and that it was a special moment hearing it with them.

"I was with my parents when word came through and it’s great for them too because they have always been so supportive of me,” he said.

Finally, Noel finished up by reflecting on his delight Granta Books will soon be the home of ‘Though The Bodies Fall’.

"Their [Granta Books’ reputation globally is second to none in terms of publishing high quality literary fiction. They publish many of my favourite writers so for me to find a home among writers of that calibre, it’s incredible, it’s a dream come true,” he finished.