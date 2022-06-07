Donal Skehan shares adorable trip down memory lane at Muckross House

Eight years later, Donal shared this family photo of his wife Sofie and two kids Oliver and Noah from the same spot at Muckross House and Gardens. Photo from Donal Skehan/Facebook.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan's throwback picture from eight years ago at Muckross House and Gardens when he was filming he ‘Rediscovering The Irish Kitchen’ TV show. Photo from Donal Skehan/Facebook.

Donal Skehan celebrated his 36th birthday here in Kerry alongside his wife and two sons. Photo from Donal Skehan/Instagram.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan took a wholesome trip down memory lane this past week while on a pre-birthday getaway with his wife and children here in Kerry.

The now 36-year-old chef has two boys with his wife Sofie Larsson, whom he married in 2015 and they have been busy soaking up the sights and sounds of South Kerry for the past few days, including a visit to Muckross House, Gardens and Traditional Farms.

It was here at the popular tourist spot that Donal, posting on his Facebook page, reflected on much his life had changed for the better in the eight years that he’d sat at that exact same spot.

"These two boyos were just a twinkle in our eyes the last time I sat at this fireplace. We’ve come to Co. Kerry for a little birthday getaway and first stop was Muckross Traditional Farms where we filmed my ‘Rediscovering The Irish Kitchen’ TV series over 8 years ago!" he wrote.

"It’s such a beautiful spot where you can see old Irish cottages, bread baking over an open fireplace, and churn cream into butter! A wonderful look at old Irish life and an important part of our heritage, particularly for our two little Cali born boys!" he continued.

The birthday celebrations in Kerry continued for Donal and his family over the next few days with the chef taking to Instagram to share a family snap as he celebrated turning 36.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of himself and his two children Noah and Oliver from the Sheen Falls Lodge in Kerry, including one photo of the three of them blowing out the candles on Donal’s birthday cake to celebrate his big day.