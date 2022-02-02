Dismay and anger as defibrillator in Tralee is damaged on Monday night

The defibrillator on Ashe Street in Tralee which was discovered damaged on Tuesday. A GoFundMe page has now been set up by the Tralee Community Responders to help cover the costs of getting it up and running again.

There is dismay and anger locally in Tralee after a defibrillator located on Ashe Street was discovered damaged on Tuesday and which now faces having to potentially be replaced if the damage is found to be too great.

The Tralee Community Responders group – who described the incident as a “serious act of vandalism” – were notified of the damage to the life-saving device by Cara Credit Union yesterday [Tuesday] and are now assessing the device to see how bad the damage is.

However, if the device is too badly damaged, the group will have to replace it and so have now set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs if this proves to be the case.

Thomas White, from the Tralee Community Responders, spoke to The Kerryman today and said that stories like this have been common place around the country over the last few weeks.

”It was yesterday [Tuesday] evening that we found out that it had been damaged. we reckon that it happened the previous night [Monday] and it was through communication with Cara Credit Union who got onto us straight away about it when they realised what had happened,” he said.

“It’s happened the last two weeks a good couple of times nationally. I heard a story of someone up in Mayo who actually robbed a defibrillator right out of its box so we’re glad that didn’t happen hear at least,” Thomas continued.

As to what happened, Thomas said that they are hoping that rather it being a malicious incident, that it was simply a drunken one-off accident.

”We’re hoping that it’s more so that a drunk person was stumbling up the street and hit into it by accident as opposed to someone deliberately smashing it and damaging it on purpose,” he continued.

”It’s getting assessed now but at the moment, we think it’s just the broken glass but we’re not sure if we’ll have to replace it entirely. It’s a temperature controlled box so we think that the temperature monitor isn’t reading anything anymore so we’re not sure if something was severed when the glass smashed,” said Thomas.

“We have an electrician coming out to look at it so it’s either just the broken glass – which is okay – or we could be looking at the entire box having to be replaced. If you’re talking about replacing the box outright, you’re looking at around €1,000,” he added.

As well as the potential cost of replacing this device, the group – who are finally back up and running after COVID – have the financial cost of maintaining their current crop of defibrillators as well.

”We have five or six defibrillators that we have on call and they all have to be maintained and you’re talking about €500 per defibrillator to get it back up and running. Now, they are up and running and operational but to get them properly up to scratch, we’re talking €500 each. That money that we’d earmarked for that has to go now from that to repairing this damaged defibrillator,” he finished.

Finishing up, Thomas said that anything that people or local businesses can afford to spare anything towards their fundraiser here: https://bit.ly/3ugUwH3, this would be greatly appreciated.

In addition, Thomas said that any businesses who would want to sponsor a purchase of a new defibrillator or other equipment for the group or they can get in touch with Tralee Community Responders through their Facebook page or by calling Thomas on 087 604 1038.