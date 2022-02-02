Delight in Kilgobnet as Biddy tradition springs back to life after COVID

Cliodhna and Cleo Coffey dancing the brush dance after a two year break in such festivities with members of Kilgobnet Biddy Group, Beaufort, at Kilgobnet National School. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Back in the swing of things: there was delight locally as crowds flock to witness the Kilgobnet Biddy be celebrated as the age-old tradition returned on Sunday with a performance at Kilgobnet NS school followed by a march up through the village. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

It had been two long years without it but finally, Kilgobnet – one of the areas most proudly associated with the tradition – got to celebrate the arrival the of springtime with the return of the hugely popular Biddy’s Day Festival.

Sometimes compared to the Wren Boys or the Straw Boys, Biddy's Day has its roots deep in both the old Celtic tradition of Imbolc and Christianity's St Brigid. It is most associated with Mid - Kerry and the Kilgobnet area in particular, where the festival and its traditions were kept alive for many years during a lean period for the festivities.

The Biddy is traditionally honoured each year in the region by Biddy groups visiting a number of rural houses and pubs in the area, carrying a Brídeóg with them as they go, ensuring that all evil spirits are kept away from humans and animals alike for the coming years.

This year though, with COVID, while they were finally able to celebrate again, house visits were still off the cards and so the celebrations were a little different but no less exciting and meaningful for all those taking part who had sorely missed them the last two years.

Maura O’Connor, the principal of Kilgobnet NS, spoke to The Kerryman this week about how wonderful it was to be back and able to celebrate such an important and strong local tradition again.

"We had a great time. We’ve been missing it since COVID began and obviously we weren’t able to go into people’s houses again this year, so the idea came to us that we would mark the tradition and celebrate it by meeting up on Sunday and inviting the school community along and performing outside the school,” she said.

"After this, we marched up to Sweeney’s cross, the local cross, and performed there again before heading up to Kissane's Shop where we did another performance. We were really delighted with it. To be able to bring a bit of joy and life back and to be able to honour the tradition again that is so strong here in Kilgobnet, it was great,” Máire continued.

"To see the gang back together again and dressed up and ready to perform, it was really special. The hope for next year then is that we’ll be back performing as we normally would in the houses and the pubs and things like that,” she finished.