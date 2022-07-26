Delight all round as Ballybunion Arts Festival enjoys successful outing

A group photos of all the participants at the Barna Way walk during the Ballybunion Arts Festival at the weekend.

Darragh Kinch & Rochelle Lucy from Killorglin checking out the wild flowers at the Ballybunion Arts Festival which took place over the weekend.

Lisa Fingleton and Rena Blake owners of the Barna Way checking in the guests at the Wild Flower Walk as part of the Ballybunion Arts Festival at the weekend.

Bernadette and Kevin Kelly pictured with Rena Blake at the one of the Ballybunion Arts Festival events which took place over the weekend.

The second year of the Ballybunion Arts Festival – the first with no COVID restrictions hanging over organisers – took place over the weekend and organisers have declared that the festival’s sophomore outing as a huge success with highlights of the weekend including performances by Bernard Casey and a live podcast show by Blindboy Boatclub.

Bernard’s performance to a packed Tinteán Theatre crowd on the Friday evening went down a storm with the Portmagee native in flying form as he delighted the audience with his ‘Local Gossip’ and ‘Nephew' routines while the comedian’s usual hilarious crowd interactions made it a fantastic night for all.

The comedian was back on the same stage again on the Saturday night when he was the special guest for Blindboy Boatclub – one half of the comedy duo, The Rubberbandits – on his hugely popular podcast.

Other highlights of the weekend included the performance by band ‘Moxie’ in the Tinteán Theatre on Friday night, Dee Keogh’s one woman play entitled ‘Why I Haven’t Met Oprah Yet’ on Saturday evening as well as a wildflower walk on Saturday with Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh along the cliff walk or indeed the ‘The Art of Growing’ talk with Lisa Fingleton and Rena Blake which also proved to be a huge hit.

Speaking to The Kerryman after the weekend, Marian Relihan, one of the organisers, said that they were delighted with the success of the weekend.

"It was really wonderful and it went beyond our expectations. It was a really big success and we were absolutely delighted with the turnout we got and the support that we received. We just want to give a shout out to all the local people and businesses and our all of our volunteers for their support. We couldn't have done it without them," she said.

"This was the second year of the festival. Bernard was our headline act in the first year as well and it was great that he came in that first year because we were still having to deal with restricted numbers back then with lockdowns and so we were very grateful to him showing us support in our first outing and of course for his continued support again this year again."

As for a possible year three for the festival, Marian said that they'll be back for sure.

"We'll be back next year for another outing for our sins," she laughed.