Date is set for Tralee parkrun’s long-awaited return

There was huge excitement amongst the local running community here in Tralee and no doubt further afield with the news in recent days that after almost 18 months since it was last held, the hugely popular Tralee parkrun will make its long awaited return on Saturday, September 11.

By our counting, by the time the big day rolls around next weekend, it will have been an astonishing 553 days since the last runners crossed the finish line on Saturday, March 7 2020; little could anyone have known that day that an event that had only missed a small handful of Saturdays in its entire existence would go on to miss 77 Saturdays in a row.

Tralee is one of 48 parkruns nationwide that have gotten the go-ahead to start up again and it is hoped that many more, including other events around Kerry, will be starting up very soon in the near future as well.

So, grab your runners and be sure to be down in Tralee Town Park on Saturday September 11 at 9:30am for what is sure to be a wonderful atmosphere.

Oh...and don’t forget your barcode!