Dancers delighted to finally return to the floor after long lockdown

Dancers relish the return to the floor for the music, exercise and social outlet it provides. Photo by John Kelliher

Dance organisers Bridie Chute, Annmarie Tydings and Maggie Hayes at Kilcooly’s Country House Hotel on Sunday for the return of the hugely-popular tea dances. Photos by John Kelliher

SCORES of dancers were thrilled to finally get back onto the floor for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the hugely-popular tea dances of Ballybunion returned in style on Sunday.

The driving rains of Halloween could not keep the slew of dance fans from the door of Kilcooly's Country House Hotel, where organisers Maggie Hayes, Bridie Chute and Annmarie Tydings were ready with another fantastic afternoon’s entertainment.

As with each and every tea dance heretofore, it was all held in aid of charity – with Sunday’s proceeds going to the Jack O’Sullivan Memorial Fund in support of the Irish Heart Foundation.

"It was absolutely fantastic, a great success and people were telling us just how happy they were to see each other after so long,” Maggie Hayes told The Kerryman.

"I heard one person saying ‘my God, I haven’t seen that person in 16 months’. Another woman told me it was her first time smiling in a year. They were nearly down on their knees thanking us for starting something to bring a bit of life back after so long,” Maggie added.

Ger ‘Flash’ Walsh was the man providing the lively tunes as ever, with Maggie also thanking John and Joan O’Connor of Kilcooly’s for providing the venue – bigger than the previous home of the tea dancing due to the event’s growing popularity.

Meanwhile, Jack O’Sullivan’s parents Marian and Pádraig were delighted to accept a cheque from the proceeds of the event on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation.

The next monthly tea dance takes place in Kilcooly’s on Sunday, December 5, when the proceeds will be going to the Ard Chúram Centre in Listowel.