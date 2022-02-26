Daly uses Tralee to highlight failings of Government’s ‘Town Centre First’ plan

Kerry Sinn Fáin TD has used the example of his home town Tralee to point out the failures of the Government’s ‘Town Centre First’ policy.

Deputy Daly was speaking during in the Dáil on Thursday during a debate on the plan which aims to address problems in large rural towns and aid in their regeneration and repopulation.

Told that he would have extra time as he was the final speaker on the topic Deputy Daly said he would take the opportunity to “rant away for a while” and used his additional speaking time to raise a number of issues facing Tralee town centre.

While Deputy Daly said he welcomed the Town Centre First plan and believed that its “intentions are good” he highlighted two “practical examples” from Tralee town centre which, he claimed, showed the initiative is not working.

Deputy began his lengthy contribution by explaining that Tralee was the only part of county Kerry experienced a population decline at the height of the Celtic tiger.

“One problem is that there is a 100 per cent waiver of commercial rates for vacant commercial premises where the owner of the property says he or she is trying to sell the property. This should be the exception rather than the rule,” he said.

“If a premises is left empty for more than 12 months it should either be sold or leased or the owner should be punished by the imposition of full commercial rates,”

“In the UK, where these problems have been seen in the past 20 to 30 years, they have come to the conclusion that it is not good enough just to have people living in the town centre; people must also be working there,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

Deputy Daly said that allowing a situation where people can continue to “sit on” properties has to be unacceptable and called on the Government to intervene to make it impossible for that type of situation to continue.

Having addressed the issue of vacant properties Deputy Daly then raised Tralee’s Courthouse and the controversial plans to move it to a new purpose built premises on the former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese.

Deputy Daly said the proposal went against the core principals of the Town Centre Fist policy.

“There is a proposal, with the collaboration of Kerry County Council management, to move the court to another vacant premises in the town centre, a brown centre site. That is a retrograde step and goes against nearly every single one of the recommendations in the town centre first plan,” he said.

"The courthouse has been there since the days of Daniel O’Connell and it was quarried from local limestone in the town park. It is literally part of the town and has been for many years. It saw many trials and is part of the history and social fabric of the town”.

“There is a plan but it is a bad plan, and to have all the other things that are mentioned in the town centre first plan, such as helping with the social and cultural future of the town, getting people into the town centre, and having people living there, it is important the Denny site, which is free, would be used for that. We should enhance and refurbish the courthouse in Tralee and the Government needs to intervene in that,” Deputy Daly said.

To provide an example of how few people now live in Tralee town centre Deputy Daly referred to the 1911 census and highlighted Rock Street. He told the chamber that around 400 people lived on the street in 1911 and now there are only about 25.

“We have to get people working in [town centres], and that means maintaining, keeping, enhancing and developing the structures already there, and if there is an extra space, such as there is in Tralee town, moving to that to encourage new centres where people can, as it says in the plan, enhance the cultural element of the town,” Deputy Daly concluded.