Cúnamh Iveragh benefits from Renard open mic night

On Friday June 3, Renard’s first Open Mic Night was held. 19 acts in total performed on the night and the money raised went to Cúnamh Iveragh, a respite home for adults with special needs.

On Friday June 3, Renard’s first Open Mic Night was held on a night that saw 19 acts in total performing with the money raised through the event going straight to Cúnamh Iveragh, a respite home for adults with special needs.

A very worthwhile cause and as Brendan Murphy, who represented Cúnamh Iveragh, explained on the night, the main aim is to keep people and services in their community that normally would go to Tralee or Killarney.

The support and fundraising from the local community makes a project of this scale happen. Construction of the building has started which will cost in the region of €650,000.

It is hoped that the building will be completed by September. There is still a shortfall of €250,000 but it is events such as the open mic night will help to ease the burden of these costs.