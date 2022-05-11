Cróchán Naofa NS remembers its past as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee birthday celebrations

Cróchán Naofa NS honoured their past while all the while looking to the future earlier this month as they celebrated a milestone Golden Jubilee 50th birthday with a community get together at the school.

The Caherdaniel school, which first opened in 1971, and while a lot has certainly changed since then, one core element that has remained is the fact that its core are the children of Caherdaniel who make the building a bright and happy place.

And it was the kids – both past and present – who were to the fore once again at the recent celebrations as principal Maria Maunsell explained to The Kerryman this week as she reflected on five decades of Crochán Naofa in South Kerry.

"One thing that we did was we made a Golden Jubilee book where we asked past pupils and teachers from over the last five decades to write an article or a piece remembering their time in the school and that turned out really lovely,” she said.

As well as holding a mass in memory of the past pupils and teachers that had passed at an early age, Maria said that the event was also a wonderful social occasion for many in the area.

"The children performed as well as the local choir and then afterwards, in the parish hall, there was a tea, coffee and wine reception as well as cake and people just came along and were able to have a chat and a catch up, it was lovely. It was probably the first time that the hall had been full - a lot of people remarked - since before COVID. A lot of the older people, in the past, they might have been afraid to go out in crowds but they all flocked over to have a catch up and a meet up,” she continued