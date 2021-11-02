Consultants fear for hospital’s future and warn of UHK ‘crisis’

CONSULTANTS working at University Hospital Kerry say a litany of serious issues at the hospital – including severe staff and bed shortages – have reached “crisis” level and now threaten its future as a Level Three acute hospital.

In a letter to the CEO of the HSE South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, on behalf of the UHK Consultant Body, Dr Tom McCormack said a lack of leadership and planning could see the hospital downgraded if the situation is not addressed.

In the letter – the second the consultants have sent to Mr O’Dywer since September – Dr McCormack and his consultant colleagues raise a number of serious concerns including a lack of bed capacity; deficiencies in the COVID testing regime; a severe shortage of nursing staff and supports for nurses; and the cancellation of elective surgeries.

The lack of resources and support available to Consultant services is also raised, including the stunning revelation that the hospital’s only Consultant Haematologist hasn’t been provided with a microscope.

Dr McCormack said he and his fellow consultants want to continue working together “to deliver excellent health care” and progress the recommendations of Sláintecare which, he said, was a blueprint to deliver “the right care in the right place at the right time”.

However, the consultants say this is not possible due to the current management of the hospital: “Unfortunately we have found it almost impossible to progress plans due to a lack of strong leadership for UHK”

The letter claims that patient safety is at risk due to a lack of beds at the hospital and that the lack of COVID PCR testing after 8pm each night was putting patients and staff at risk.

“We have been asking for a solution to this issue for over a year,” writes Dr McCormack.

Regarding bed capacity, the consultants said that the “totally inadequate” number of single rooms was leading to frequent infection outbreaks, which had a knock on effect on bed availability in other parts of the hospital.

They also asked why a contingency plan had not been put in place to account for the loss of additional beds during “necessary infrastructural work” in UHK’s high-dependency unit.

The consultants said that the availability of extra beds at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee had been “ad hoc at best” and that the current four-month contract with the private hospital would not be enough to cover the duration of refurbishment works on UHK’s Rathass Ward.

In relation to surgical services at UHK, the consultant group said that there has been no elective surgery in UHK since mid September, and reduced surgical activity for the last 18 months since Day Ward capacity was cut by more than half.

“As far as we know, UHK is the only hospital nationally to have elective surgery cancelled for this length of time. Has this yielded extra capacity?” the letter asks.

“Reducing access to necessary surgery for this cohort of patients raises concerns for patient safety and cannot be recommended as a satisfactory measure especially when used repeatedly, as occurs at UHK”.

The consultants add that a UHK management plan to examine hospital capacity based on “verifiable data” is “worrying” as the hospital is “currently disadvantaged in its ability to record data accurately”.

To illustrate the point, the consultants referred to the situation in the Emergency Department, where a patient whose care is entirely carried out in the ED will not be recorded as an inpatient.

Given that such ED patients account for about 30 per cent of the hospital’s activity, the consultants said this means activity levels would significantly underestimate UHK physicians’ workloads.

The letter also highlights the shortage of nursing staff at the hospital and calls for greater supports for UHK’s “excellent” nursing team.

These include security staff to look after “aggressive patients”; structured weekend pharmacy services; ward clerks and porters and social workers to help deal with “complex discharges”.

The consultants said that management’s failure to address these needs could be a factor in the hospital’s difficulties in hiring and retaining nursing staff.

Previously hospital management have told SIPTU trade union representatives that approximately 100 additional nurses are needed at the hospital.

“These supports have been requested by the nursing management team regularly in their twice daily operational reports. There has not been a satisfactory response to these requests. These challenges and the lack of response may be factors in the difficulties recruiting and retaining nursing staff,” the letter states.

The consultants also raised the issue of the lack of accommodation for consultancy services at the hospital adding that a lack of Wi-Fi – to allow video calling – means that “virtual clinics” can only be carried out by telephone.

In one of the most startling sections of the letter, the consultants outline the lack of facilities available to UHK’s Consultant Haematologist who, they said, currently has “no microscope, no office and no outpatient clinic”.

“It is unreasonable to have a consultant in post without the ability to carry out their core work”, it reads.

“The hospital is seeking a second Consultant Haematologist to deliver a transfusion service. It is challenging for our current consultant to recommend UHK to another colleague in the present circumstances. Indeed if his own needs are not [met] it is unlikely he will remain in post”.

“Without a transfusion service, UHK will not be able to provide Maternity, Surgery or Orthopaedic services. This represents a critical risk,” Dr McCormack said.

While the consultant group said they were “acutely aware” of the “finite resources” the HSE must work with, they said they were concerned that UHK’s management have not been able to progress plans to deliver the “capability that UHK needs now”.

The group said the current situation at UHK threatens its ability to hire and keep staff and places the hospital’s position as a “Level 3” hospital in jeopardy.

“We need leadership drive and intent from the management team to move forwards. Our current trajectory threatens our ability to recruit and retain staff. This will become the biggest risk to our ability to function as a level three hospital”, the letter reads.

“As a consultant body, we have been left with no choice but to draw attention to the ongoing crisis that threatens the hospital”.