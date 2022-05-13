Comedy couple Julie Jay and Fred Cooke coming to Siamsa next week

There is a great night in store at Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre this coming Saturday night with Kerry’s most famous comedy couple, Julie Jay and her husband Fred Cooke, bringing their ‘Getting Out For The Night’ tour to the iconic venue.

The pair, who became parents to their first child, Ted, back in 2020 say that they will be using the show to discuss their status as TikTok legends and their experience teaching intimacy skills on the set of the hit Irish series Normal People.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week in the lead up to the show, Julie Jay said that she and Fred were hugely excited about getting to perform in such a wonderful venue as Siamsa.

"We can't wait. I just think Siamsa Tíre, and I'm sure everyone in Kerry would agree, I just think it's an amazing space with such an unbelievable reputation,” she said.

"I really can't wait to be there. I did some work last year with the Kerry Film Festival and we screened our film there and it reminded me all over again how fabulous the venue is. It's a fantastic room, the team there have been amazing and myself and Fred are just so happy to be heading there on the 21st,” she continued.

As for what people can expect from the show, Julie said that people will be treated to the chalk and cheese comedy styles of her and Fred and that the show will touch on everyday, relatable things in people’s lives.

"It's going to be a split show between myself and Fred and essentially we're just really going to be talking about everyday things in life as such as being new parents, being married, going on holidays, being back to work and life after lockdown so it's going to be a bit of everything really," she said.

"The first half of the show is basically me just ripping Fred. I'd say about of the 30 minutes that I'm on, 25 of those is just me slagging Fred. Then he comes on after and obviously he responds to some of the allegations made by me in the first half. Then because he is just so talented, he whips out the guitar, the keyboard, and the harmonica. He is just so funny off the cuff, like he's absolutely brilliant,” she continued.

"What's nice is that whereas I would have quite a dry sense of humour. What I love about gigging with Fred is that we're quite polar opposites in our styles as comedians. We did a gig last week for Féile na Bealtaine and he was taking requests from the audience and everything so he's very quick and just such a joy to watch and I can't wait for people to get him and myself in action,” she finished.