Comedy couple Julie Jay and Fred Cooke coming to Siamsa next week

Close

Fergus Dennehy

There is a great night in store at Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre this coming Saturday night with Kerry’s most famous comedy couple, Julie Jay and her husband Fred Cooke, bringing their ‘Getting Out For The Night’ tour to the iconic venue.

The pair, who became parents to their first child, Ted, back in 2020 say that they will be using the show to discuss their status as TikTok legends and their experience teaching intimacy skills on the set of the hit Irish series Normal People.

