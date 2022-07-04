Clíona’s Foundation the big beneficiary of fundraising day of events in Listowel

Padraig Beasley - who's family received great support from the Clíona's Foundation when he was receiving treatment for cancer in 2016 and 2019 - pictured taking part in the spinathon fundraiser in Garvey's SuperValu in Listowel on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher.

Clíona’s Foundation are over €5,700 better off this week thanks to the kindness and generosity of the people of Listowel who held a number of different fundraising events in the town last Friday in aid of the charity that had done so much for one local family, the Beasleys.

The charity – which provides help to families dealing with a financial crisis while caring for a child with a life-limiting illness – helped out the Beasley family in Listowel when their son, Padraig (now 11), received a shock stage four neuroblastoma diagnosis back in 2016.

To say thank you to the charity for the support they had given to the Beasley family, last Friday saw a number of daytime and night-time events taking place to help raise funds for the charity, including a Spinathon event at Garvey’s SuperValu as well as night of craic and karaoke at Christy’s bar that evening.

Speaking to The Kerryman after the event, Jade O’Mahony, one of the organisers of the day, said that everyone was delighted with the success of the outings.

"It all went off excellently. We were so blown away by the generosity of people at both events. Overall, we've already raised over €5,700 for the charity so it's all just been really wonderful and there was just a great buzz at both events as well. For the karaoke, there was no incentive needed to get people up singing. Everybody was just in flying form and there was just so many people wanting to get up on stage so it was all great,” she said.

“The founders of the charity - Terry and Brendan Ring - they came down on the Friday evening so it was just really lovely to have them there. What they were saying was that not only were they so delighted by the support that that the charity had gotten in Listowel and the funds that have been raised, but it was also the awareness that had been raised about the charity that they were delighted with too.

More people will know about it [the charity] and if there are more people in the area that need their services, at least they know now that they can go to Clíona's Foundation for help,” Jade continued.

The fundraising does not stop just yet though, with donation buckets still dotted in shops around town while additionally there are still lines available to buy in Jumbo's, McGillycuddy's and Christy's for a raffle in which a signed Kerry jersey and tickets to Kerry vs Dublin on Sunday are there to be won.