Child abuse accused is remanded in custody at Tralee court

A MAN accused of paying a mother so he could sexually abuse her child has been remanded in continuing custody at Tralee District Court.

The man – who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim – appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court last Wednesday.

He faces a total of seven counts relating to the abuse of a child under the Sexual Offences Act.

The accused is charged with three counts of sexual assault and a single count of inciting or inducing a child to touch him in a sexual manner.

He is also charged with two counts of engaging in sexual activity while a child was present in order to obtain sexual gratification; and a single count of paying an individual – the child’s mother – for access to the child for the purpose of the child’s sexual exploitation.

A previous sitting of the court heard that the child was aged under seven at the time the offences occurred.

All seven charges are alleged to have taken place at an address in Kerry on various dates during the last three years.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited, at which point the case will be forwarded to the Circuit Court by Judge Waters, who has refused jurisdiction in the case.

A book of evidence is currently being compiled by Gardaí for the DPP. The accused man has not sought bail, and he remains in custody.

He is due to appear before the court again, via video link, at a future date.