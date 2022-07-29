Charity tea dance to take place in Templeglantine in aid of UHK

An afternoon tea event will take place at the Devon Inn, Templeglantine one Sunday August 21 in aid of the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry.

The event will take place on Sunday August 21 at 2pm and everyone is encouraged to attend on what will be a great day for all involved.

Claire O’Connor is one of the organisers and she said and her friend Margo have both had parents who have spent time and used the facilities in the Palliative Care Unit and thus, they wanted to help raise funds for the facility.

“We felt that we needed to do something in memory of them, along with close friends who have gone too soon and to show our appreciation for what we and our families have experienced,” she told The Kerryman this week.

Tickets for the event are €25 and can be purchased from a number of locations including the Devon Inn, Pat Buckley’s in Templeglantine, from Cut N’Curl, Heavenly Gifts in Abbeyfeale, Modini in Newcastle West and from JK Sports in Listowel.

There will be a door prize and as raffle on the day as well.