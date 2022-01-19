Castlemaine Fair Day raises over €40k for the Kerry Hospice

Cathy O'Donoghue (centre left) and (front right) Denise O'Donoghue presenting a cheque for €40,061.71 - the proceeds of the Castlemaine Fair Day in memory of the late John O'Donoghue (Keel) - to Mary Shanahan and Jack Shanahan (Kerry Hospice) with (front from left) Tommy Griffin, Niall, Eve, Lilian and Donna O'Connor (back from left) Bob Stephens, Padraig O'Reilly, Pat O'Keeffe, Freddie O'Sullivan, Margaret Clifford, Charlie Boyle, Dara O'Connor, Johnny O'Sullivan, Marion Costello, Timmy Galvin, Helen Cronin and William Kelliher at Griffin's Bar and Restaurant in Castlemaine on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Held last October, the hugely popular Castlemaine Fair Day proved to be a resounding success as evidenced this week by the impressive sum of money that organisers presented to representatives from their chosen charity, the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

The event, held in memory of the late John O’Donoghue – who passed from cancer in January of 2020 – was described this week as a “pillar of the community” in Castlemaine and was himself a regular attendee at fairs throughout his life and so organisers thought it only fitting that the revival of the Fair Day be held in his honour.

The proceeds from the event, a cool €40,061, were presented by family members, close friends and the Castlemaine Events Committee to the very deserving Kerry Hospice Foundation who provided exemplary care and support to John and his family following a shock diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in May 2019.

John was born on January 21 1965, which happened to coincide with a staging of Castlemaine Fair Day over 50 years ago and it was with this in mind that Cathy, John’s daughter, and his good friend for many years, Pat O’Keeffe felt a Fair Day would be an appropriate way to celebrate his life due to his lifelong passion for farming and his love of attending many different fairs throughout the county and indeed country.

“We couldn’t have done it without the incredible assistance of the Castlemaine Events Committee, the farming community, locals, An Garda Siochana, St Joseph’s National School Castlemaine, Sayers Insurance, Castlemaine Community Centre, Department of Agriculture officials, very generous local businesses and the unwavering support from Evelyn and Mary Shanahan of the Kerry Hospice Foundation," said Cathy this week.

“A huge thank you also to the amazing doctors, nurses and carers who looked after my father so well during his short time in the Palliative Care Unit back in 2020. It was a great pleasure to present the cheque on Saturday evening to the Kerry Hospice Foundation alongside Castlemaine Events Committee and some members of the farming community on behalf of Castlemaine and its surrounding areas,” she continued.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you that gave very generous donations before, during and after the Fair Day. Your contribution is greatly appreciated. It is impossible to mention everyone as some gave contributions through sponsorship prizes, supplying equipment/entertainment on the day, volunteering, purchasing tickets, donating or bidding at the auction etc so I wish to reiterate that your support is so valued,” she added.

“It is the intention that this will now become an annual event as not only does it help raise funds for the wonderful service that the Kerry Hospice Foundation provides, it will also help keep my father’s memory alive John would be beaming with pride and will be forever proud” Cathy concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the Kerry Hospice, chairman of Kerry Hospice Jack Shanahan said that the money raised shows that the spirit of generosity and kindness in alive and well in Castlemaine.

"It is great to think that profound human kindness still is alive and well in Castlemaine. Last Saturday evening we assembled in Griffin's to accept a donation of deep generosity, over €40,000, to Kerry Hospice and Palliative care services,” he said.

"The running of a fair day, produced almost totally outdoors, was a perfect example of a community taking a positive action. It was a genuinely good event that reflected the high esteem that the late John O'Donoghue and his family are held,” Jack continued.

Finally, he added that all money raised in Kerry, stays in Kerry and that it will be used to improve services such as palliative care and infrastructure, their inpatient and outpatient units, as well as community services.