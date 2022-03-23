Career Decisions shortlisted for Guaranteed Irish Business Awards

Guaranteed Irish announced the finalists of the 2022 Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, proudly supported by Permanent TSB and among those shortlisted is Career Decisions which was founded by West Limerick native Miriam Magner Flynn.

The prestigious national awards ceremony will celebrate Ireland’s leading businesses that support jobs, are committed to local communities, and contribute to Ireland.

Managing Director, Miriam Magner Flynn, founded Career Decisions nearly 30 years and has grown the business into a distinguished industry leader in Career Transition, Career Management, Leadership Development and Executive Coaching.

The company has a team of 50 people nationwide with its Client Services Centre located in Newcastle West and nationwide offices in Limerick, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Career Decisions clients include leading multinationals and public sector organisations nationwide including The Department of Education & Skills, NTMA/NAMA, Eirgrid, IDA, Dell, An Post, Bord na Mona, ESB, Fexco, The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation etc.

Speaking after the announcement, Miriam Magner Flynn, Managing Director, Career Decisions said: “Career Decisions is honoured to have been shortlisted as finalists in the Professional Services Category at the Guaranteed Irish Awards, celebrating the very best in Irish businesses. These awards recognise our people, our expertise and three decades of success.”

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish said, “The calibre of entries was exceptional. The awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride. The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better”.

The awards recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories. An independent panel of industry leaders including Matheson, KPMG, MSD Ireland, Musgrave, Bord Bia, Chopped, SOSV, Permanent TSB, IPHA, ESW, RIAI and Blacknight has the tough task of selecting the winners of the 2022 Guaranteed Irish Awards.

Business Broadcaster Richard Curran (RTE) will host the awards ceremony which will take place on Thursday, March 24 at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin.