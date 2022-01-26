Calls for volunteers to help set up junior parkrun in Killarney

Former Irish Captain Ciara Griffin training the Killarney Under 16 team prior to their Munster final in Limerick on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Former Irish Captain Ciara Griffin training the Killarney Under 16 team prior to their Munster final in Limerick on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

There are hopes that with enough volunteer support, a junior parkrun could be set up in Killarney in the future.

The setting up of a junior parkrun in Killarney is the goal of one local woman, Jo Harty, who this week put out a call for volunteers who are interested in helping to make it a realisation to get in touch with her.

While Killarney already has a regular 5km parkrun, which is held every Saturday morning at the Killarney House, there is as yet no junior parkrun – which is a 2km run held on Sundays – for younger kids to take part in.

Jo, speaking to The Kerryman last week, said that it’s her hope that enough people come forward to help out that the run can become a reality in the weeks and months ahead.

"Me and my husband do it [parkrun] every Saturday morning in Killarney. I’d love to set one up for my daughter, she’s only 10, and I find that the 5km route would be that little bit too far for her so I’d love for her to able to do a 2km route instead,” said Jo.

"We’ve had a few parents come forward and then tie in a few of my own friends and we’ve enough to move forward but we could do with a few more people coming forward because obviously not everyone can commit to coming every week so the more we have, the better,” she continued.

Going forward, Jo said that the plan is to look for more volunteers, approach Killarney House & Gardens to see if they can use the area on a Sunday for the run and then get in touch with people from parkrun to get everything set up officially.

The main aspect, Jo said at the moment is securing volunteers, so if anyone is interested in helping out on a Sunday, they can email her at joharty23@hotmail.com