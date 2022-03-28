Cahersiveen’s Coláiste na Sceilige show dedication to sustainable products

Coláiste na Sceilige students and teachers in Cahersiveen pictured getting their new reusable water bottles as part of their dedication to eliminate single use plastic on campus. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Francis Courtney, a teacher at Coláiste na Sceilige in Cahersiveen pictured with students Lorna O Shea, Marie Donald, Michael Kavanagh and Princial Maurice Fitzgerald as they showed off their new CrystalClearwater.ie filtered fountains and Narcissips.com crested reusable water bottles. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Staff and students from the Coláiste na Sceilige secondary school in Cahersiveen have this past week, with the installation of new CrystalClearwater.ie filtered fountains as well as each student receiving their very own Narcissips.com crested reusable water bottles, shown their commitment and dedication to eliminating single use plastics from their school environment.

The introduction of these new measures in the school is just another step on the school’s mission to do their part for the environment as well as highlighting many of the aims within Ireland’s Climate Action Plan such as ‘making small changes in our daily lives and to engage with climate action at a local level’.

Amongst those leading this sustainable products charge for the school over the past few years has been teacher Francis Courtney and his students and he has received wonderful support from all the staff and the students in the school to help implement the necessary changes.

The students educational journey for this campaign has led to them planning and partaking in lessons throughout the process which has been a great learning experience for the group.

“I was delighted with the response of the students throughout this process. They led the project from start to finish. Taking an idea and planning for its success is something we covered over a number of lessons and the students in particular felt very strongly about the product which Cathal O’Reilly and his company Narcissips were offering given the story behind his success,” said Francis to The Kerryman this week.

School Principal Maurice Fitzgerald has shown great support throughout the process and his mission to implement sustainable practice into Colaiste na Sceilge is at the core of their future plans.

As well as receiving great in-school support, another great supporter of the school’s sustainable campaign was Kerry County Council. They showed great support in helping the school with the installation of the water fountains which includes a digital count for every 500ml of water dispensed and currently, the school has saved a whopping 28,988 single use plastic bottles from entering the school grounds.