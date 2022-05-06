Tralee Chamber announce AIB partnership

The CEO and Board of Directors of Tralee Chamber Alliance (From left) John Reen, Aidan Turner, Colette O'Connor (CEO), Kevin McCarthy, Stephen Stack and Mark Sullivan. Photo Domnick Walsh

TRALEE Chamber Alliance (TCA) have announced that AIB will be the organisation’s official SME partner for the next year.

The announcement was made at a business breakfast event held at the Ballygarry Hotel on Thursday morning. The event, which saw the expert team from Tralee based firm the HR Suite provide advice on a range of business issues, was jointly organised by the bank and the Chamber.

Newly installed TCA Chief Executive said the organisation was delighted to partner with AIB.

“We are thrilled to announce AIB as the new SME partner for Tralee Chamber Alliance,” said Ms O’Connor.

“We value the relationship with AIB which has been a key support to recent Chamber projects including sponsorship of the Christmas Window competition in 2021 and the return of the Chamber breakfast sessions which are aimed directly at supporting SME’s here in North Kerry through informing them of key supports and updates relevant to their business,” Ms O’Connor said.

Senior Branch Manager of AIB and chamber board member Stephen Stack also welcomed the partnership.

“Tralee Chamber Alliance is a strong brand in Kerry, and affiliated to Chambers Ireland led by a group committed to delivering results for Tralee and North Kerry,” he said.

“The objectives of the two organisations are closely aligned in terms of supporting business whether start-ups or established SME’s and AIB are delighted to be the Chamber SME partner for 2022,” said Mr Stack.

There have also been a number of new appointments to the TCA board since Ms O’Connor’s became CEO and Nathan McDonnell of Ballyseedy Garden Centre was appointed TCA President.

General Manager of the Rose Hotel in Tralee Mark Sullivan; publican Aidan Turner of Turners Bar on Tralee’s Castle Street, Stephen Stack, Senior Branch Manager AIB Tralee and John Reen the Managing Director of Murphy Sheehy Insurances have all been elected to the Board of Directors.