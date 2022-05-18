Tax breaks for video game firms can open a door for Kerry

Rockstar games' Grand Theft Auto V is now the most profitable entertainment product of all time.

WHILE the Government are remarkably generous when it comes to supporting the arts the State has been missing a trick when it comes to its backing of the video games industry.

That’s all set to change in the near future, with the introduction of a new tax credit that could potentially create enormous economic opportunities for every region.

Since its introduction in 1997 the ‘Section 481’ tax Credit for film, TV and animation has proven lucrative for Ireland attracting numerous high profile productions to country.

Notable examples include the recent Star Wars sequel movies shoot on Skellig Michael or war epic Saving Private Ryan much of which was filmed in Wexford not long after the tax credits introduction.

There have also been many notable TV success stories such as historic dramas Vikings and The Tudors and recent, contemporary smash hit Normal People.

Certainly the tax credit has proven its worth – in 2019, pre Covid, ‘Section 481’ supported productions were worth €357 million to the economy – but its value could be dwarfed by a similar support for the video game sector.

To explain how we can compare the global movie and music industry with the video game sector.

Once seen as the preserve of children and mainly teenage boys video games are now the biggest entertainment industry on the planet easily eclipsing the profits of the movie and music industries combined.

Not only is it bigger – by several orders of magnitude – it is also far more spread out with studios producing global smash hits spread across the world and often located in smaller cities.

Perhaps the best example is Rockstar North in Edinburgh. Though one of the worlds largest video game producers its is relatively small by comparison with a major movie studio.

The firm employs around 650 people who are based in a nondescript office complex in the Scottish capital and is most famous for the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series of games.

The latest game in the series GTA V (pictured above) and its phenomenally successful online counterpart is , by some distance, the most profitable entertainment product ever made.

Since its release in 2013 GTA V has made Rockstar and it’s parent company an astonishing $6.4 billion. To put that in context the most successful film ever (adjusted for inflation) ‘Gone With the Wind’ has made $3.7 billion since it was released all the way back in 1939.

In pure cash terms the most successful movie ever was 3D special effects showcase ‘Avatar’ which released four years before GTA V, in 2009, and has made $2.8 billion. A huge sum, but less than half of GTA V’s eye watering tally.

There are also studios like Warsaw based CD Porjekt Red, developers of the Witcher franchise or Copenhagen based IO Interactive who make the Hitman series of games.

While the new Irish tax breaks for the game industry – which will be similar to those offered to the film sector and are expected to be given EU approval by the end of the year – are unlikely to attract such industry juggernauts in the short term they don’t necessarily need to in order to be a success.

There are plenty of highly successful small ‘indie’ developers who would quite easily be able to set up and operate from a facility like Kerry Technology Park whose neighbour the Munster Technological University Kerry campus is conveniently home to one of just nine video game development courses in the country.

Brisbane based Witch Beam games offer a good example of what might be possible in Kerry.

Operating from a small office block in Brisbane the six strong team at Witch Beam spent three years making a deceptively simple title called ‘unpacking’.

The game, which involves unpacking boxes after a series of home moves offers up a remarkably nuanced story and proved a smash hit with gamers during last year’s lock-down.

It not only proved a critical darling but a very lucrative project too.

The fruit of the six strong teams three year’s labour has raked in a massive $3.9 million in its first six months and its sale show now sign of slowing.

While attracting a few major names would be a major coup for Ireland – it’s certainly not impossible based on our ability to attract firms the scale of Facebook and Apple – it is in attracting or fostering smaller firms where the real rewards could lie.

Unlike film and TV productions game makers do not need enormous amounts of space and significant infrastructure.

A relatively comfortable office and high quality broadband are the primary requirements, something most towns the size of Tralee or Killarney should be easily able to provide.

The country may be late to the video game development party but there’s no reason every part of the country can’t now reap the benefits.