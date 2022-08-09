Skellig Six18 to to launch new whiskey range

The Cahersiveen based Skellig Six18 Distillery is set to launch its first whiskey ‘expressions’ in.

The whiskey was matured on the Skellig Coast and is being finished in PX Sherry casks from Jerez, Spain before every drop will be blended, bottled and labelled at the distillery in Cahersiveen.

These two whiskeys, a small batch, and a Single Pot Still limited release are primarily for the export market and visitors to the distillery are getting an insider’s sneak taste as part of the Summer 2022 tour.

The whiskey will join the Award winning Skellig Six18 Gin, in the stable of spirits out of Skellig Six18 distillery which takes its name from the 618 steps that were hacked into Skellig Michael, by hand by the monks in the sixth century to reach their monastery on the top of the Rock, 12 kms out in the wild Atlantic Ocean.

The Skellig Six18 Distillery is based in a former textile factory in Cahersiveen, right on the Ring of Kerry /Wild Atlantic Way route.

The next step for the distillery is the development of a full whiskey production facility.

A two tonne whiskey plant, which will be able to produce a million LPA per annum is currently in fabrication in Italy.

The distillery building needs to be made ready to take the container loads of copper stills, pipes, tanks, valves and once they have been installed electrical and mechanical engineering teams can start their work to connect electricity and water around the plant.

It’s an 18-month project and it is due to begin in January 2023.

“Sustainable use of water and energy is so important, a distillery has to operate in a very efficient way,” said a Skellig Six18 spokesperson.

“Excellence needs to permeate all aspects of the business and the distillery build”.

Skellig Six18 has also just secured planning permission for on-site maturation directly behind the distillery which means every single step of the process from grain into the bottle out, more than three years later can happen in Cahersiveen, which will be proudly declared on every bottle that goes around the world.

The Skellig Six18 team, who have already won several top industry awards, are understandably proud of what they have achieved so far

“We have been recognised on international stages for taste, bottle design and packaging and most recently for the double gold award for the distillery tour at the International Spirits Challenge Awards last month in London, the highest award in the category beating competition from long established and large global businesses like Diageo and Heaven Hill Burbon,” said Skellig Six18 spokesperson Norma O’Shea.

“That is particularly satisfying as it’s an award for the team at the distillery in Cahersiveen who deliver excellence every single day”.

“We’re enjoying imaging those conversations in large corporate boardrooms ‘Who won the double gold?’ ‘Where are they based?’ Finding excellence in South Kerry has not been a problem for us. And as more young people decide to base themselves on the Skellig Coast, businesses here are benefiting from their skills and experience,” Ms O’Shea said.

Skellig Six18’s three founders have strong links to the Skellig Coast region and say they are focused on building the business from Cahersiveen and building out the team based there.

Creating and maintaining year-round full-time jobs in the area is a singular priority for the business.