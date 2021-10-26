Ryanair announce three new UK and Euro Shannon routes

Ryanair have announced three new routes from Shannon to the UK and Europe

Holiday options from Shannon Airport are to increase in the coming weeks as the airport launches three new Ryanair services to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

Welcoming the commencement of the new services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport said it was another milestone efforts to rebuild the airports services.

"During the pandemic we have taken time to invest in new technology to make our passengers’ journey through the airport even easier. For example, we’ve just begun operating our new €2.5 million state-of-the-art security screening system which is halving the time our customers spend in the airport security screening area by making the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags a thing of the past,” said Ms Considine.

“Combined with the latest technologically advanced security scanning equipment, it reduces touch points, and is making our passengers journey through security quicker and easier,” she said.

“We know that restoring connectivity and rebuilding our air services is hugely important for our customers, and these three new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 18 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, we are on the right path,” said Ms Considine.

The Fuerteventura service will commence on the October 31 and operate weekly on Sundays. It will depart Shannon at 6.20am.

A new twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from the November 1 on Mondays and Fridays departing Shannon at 7.40am both days.

The new Budapest service operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from November 3 will depart Shannon at 5.25pm and 7.45pm respectively.

A new Turin service has also been announced and this is due to commence weekly from December.