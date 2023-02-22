Quinlans fish expand business into Limerick

Quinlan’s Fish, the multi-award-winning south kerry based and family owned seafood business have announced they are expanding and once again crossing the Kerry bounds, this time into Limerick.

A branch of the Quinlan Family Fishmongers chain will be opening in Dunnes Stores, Jetland Shopping Centre Limerick in Mid-March.

The opening of Quinlan’s Fish in Dunnes Stores Jetland will create ten new job opportunities in a ‘state-of-the-art’ retail space.

Quinlan’s Fish – which has its headquarters at Renard near Cahersiveen – currently operate a similar concession at Dunnes Stores’ North Circular Road outlet in Tralee which, the company said, has been very successful and brought its product offerings to a much broader audience.

“We already have a strong customer base in the Limerick region thanks to our very strong online offering and now all our customers can look forward to buying and tasting award winning quality seafood from a team of approachable, friendly and knowledgeable experts,” said Quinlans’ Group Managing Director Liam Quinlan.

“We’ll be offering food lovers in Limerick, and beyond, a retail experience on par with the best international standards, featuring the very best Irish and International seafood as well as some limited speciality products from our partners and small-scale producers”.

“This new opening is the next harbour in the evolution of our story,” Mr Quinlan added.

Quinlans Kerry Fish was founded in 1963. In 2000, the business expanded into fish shops and seafood bars and the company currently has 10 locations across Munster.