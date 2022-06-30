New information tech scholarships launched by Liebherr

Liebherr Container Cranes have launched a new Information Technology Scholarship.

The Killarney based company said the scholarship was created to reflect the growing importance of information technology as a core component of modern business practice, and will provide a unique opportunity for students in the Kerry area to gain a third level qualification in a Business Information Systems or Computer Science course of their choice

Scholarship recipients will have their college fees paid for the duration of their course and will have the additional benefits of being able to complete work experience during summer vacations and college placements throughout the course terms.

Recipients will also have the opportunity to continue employment with Liebherr on graduation.

“We are excited to announce this new scholarship and to provide an attractive pathway to employment for enthusiastic students of the Business Information’s/Computer Science industry, “ said Liebheer Managing Director of Finance Claudia Binder.

“Liebherr prides itself on our training and one of the key elements of the scholarship is the practical experience the students will gain at Liebherr during their summer and college work placements. The tradition of both a practical and theoretical education is synonymous with Liebherr,” said Ms Binder.

This opportunity allows students to work with us for a number of years and gain valuable insight and experience from working side by side with experienced colleagues in a high tech industry close to home. As we all know, Killarney is a wonderful place to work and live and this scholarship is another pathway to a fascinating career with Liebherr,” Ms Binder added.

Interested candidates should apply by email toscholarshiprecruit.lcc@liebherr.com

The Closing date is July 29 and further information on the scholarship and how to apply can be found via Liebherr Container Cranes’ social media channels